Tesla, Bitcoin and crypto clickbait

News that weren’t, desperate for click, since Bitcoin And Tesla they are certainly at the top of the interests of cryptocurrency investors and enthusiasts.

The group of Elon Musk – which only yesterday exceeded the market price of 1,000 billion – historical threshold for the group, it could go back to accepting $ BTC for payments. But it is precisely non-news, born from a huge misunderstanding of the quarterly data document sent by the company to the SEC.

Tesla and Bitcoin: the perfect recipe for those who are greedy for clicks

The market has indeed moved very little – interpreting it just as one not news and leaving Bitcoin move sideways as it has done since the beginning of the week. A bad sign? Not at all, but let’s try to get to the bottom of the news, authentically analyzing the main source.

What happened? A bad school of journalism on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

What happened is what unfortunately is on the market for themed news Bitcoin with some frequency. A well-known newspaper dedicated to this world has launched a news of those that could actually shake the markets. Tesla would soon be ready to accept Bitcoin again like payment method for its cars and services. But let’s go in order, because the source is the quarterly report towards SEC that all listed companies must forward. Without this becoming a programmatic document.

Premise: Elon Musk had already said he was ready to accept Bitcoin again

The story, among our readers, everyone should know a little. Elon Musk has now turned around a few months ago on accepting Bitcoin as a payment method, citing environmental reasons. The environmental impact of the Bitcoin mininghe said Elon Musk, it is too high.

A position that is understandable by a company that largely lives on ESG credits – and which therefore must pay particular attention to these issues. Contextually Elon Musk said he was open to Bitcoin in case emissions were to drop always due to mining. Black on white on Cryptocurrency.it, already last June 13, without anyone being able to say they don’t know.

What actually happened yesterday?

Tesla is a company listed on NASDAQ and by virtue of his status he is obliged to send a report with quarterly financial data to SEC, the authority that monitors the markets in America and that many will remember as linked to a no-quarter lawsuit against Ripple. Well, in this document, which we can read here, Tesla also dealt with Bitcoin, since it holds a very important sum. To facilitate our readers, we will translate all the relevant part.

During the nine months that ended September 30, 2013, we bought an aggregate of $ 1.5 million worth of Bitcoin. In the quarter that ended March 31, 2021, we also began accepting Bitcoin as a means of payment for the sale of some of our products in limited geographic areas. We suspended this practice on May 21, 2021. WE COULD in the future, restart the practice of cryptocurrency transactions for our products and services.

Nothing new compared to what we already knew on June 13 – and in particular nothing that the thing can happen by return of post, as reported by the important newspaper first and then by all copycat news that takes its cue here and there not only without mentioning, but without even verifying the existence of the news itself.

Another bad adventure for the crypto journalism, which however reinforces our resolve to always go to the bottom of the source and the news, to offer certain, reliable information on which many can base their decisions. The exclusive recipe of Cryptocurrency.it.