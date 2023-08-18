Tesla car failed to fix Autopilot after fatal crash

Tesla didn’t set limits in its Autopilot system A driver died after a horrific crash in Florida in 2016The company’s engineers said in 2019 a family lawsuit over a very similar fatal collision is headed for a jury trial.

The electric carmaker hasn’t changed its driver assistance technology to account for cross traffic in the nearly three years between two high-profile crashes that killed Tesla drivers, whose cars collided with the sides of trucksAs recently found out according to the testimony of several engineers.

After years of touting self-driving as the way of the future, Tesla and CEO Elon Musk are under legal pressure from consumers, investors, regulators and federal prosecutors who The question is whether the company has exaggerated its progress towards autonomous vehicles during the last eight years.

Tesla is also included multiple testing approach From the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about possible Autopilot faults linked to at least 17 deaths since June 2021.

pitted against the experts

The trial, set for October, which would be the company’s first trial for a death blamed on Autopilot, will discredit Musk’s repeated claim that Teslas are the safest cars ever, which is expected to be testified by tech experts. hopefully. The company’s marketing has dulled the drivers with a false sense of security.

Musk was granted immunity from questioning in the case by a Florida judge last year. Billionaire CEOs are “hands-on”, “very involved in product definition” and “Too busy making certain decisions about how things should work” With Autopilot, according to excerpts from a 2020 statement by Christopher “CJ” Moore, Tesla’s former head of Autopilot software.

Tesla’s lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The automaker claims it has been transparent about the limits of Autopiloting Challenges of detecting cross traffic in front of your cars, Tesla warns in its owner’s manual and on car screens that drivers have to be alert and ready to take control of vehicles at any time.

Tesla won its first trial over a non-fatal Autopilot crash earlier this year when a Los Angeles jury acquitted the company. behaving badly because of a woman’s affirmation that the driver assistance feature in his Model S drove him into the middle of a city street

Tesla tow truck collision case

The case, which went before a jury in Palm Beach County, Florida, was brought by the family of Jeremy Banner, a 50-year-old father of three who engaged autopilot on his Model 3 10 seconds earlier. crashed under a tractor-trailer in 2019, A National Transportation Safety Board investigation found that Banner likely did not see the truck crossing a two-lane highway on his way to work. Apparently the autopilot didn’t even see it.

Although the company knows that “there is cross-traffic or there is a possibility of cross-traffic, at that point the autopilot it was not designed to detectAccording to a 2021 testimony by company engineer Chris Payne that was recently filed in court. Engineer Niklas Gustafsson provided a similar description in a 2021 statement.

Last week, Banner’s widow revised her lawsuit to seek punitive damages, raising the stakes for Tesla in the lawsuit. He argues that the company should have reprogrammed the autopilot going out in dangerous situations After Tesla driver Joshua Brown crashed into the side of a truck in 2016.

“There is evidence on record that defendant Tesla engaged in willful misconduct and/or gross negligence in selling a vehicle with an Autopilot system that Tesla knew was defective and knew that he had caused a previous fatal accidentthe Banner family said in the amended complaint.

One of the expert witnesses produced by the Banner family is Mary ‘Missy’ Cummings, who most recently served as a consultant to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Cummings, a Duke University professor and an outspoken skeptic of autopilot, said in a petition filed with the courtE Tesla is “guilty of willful misconduct and gross negligence” For not testing and correcting the autopilot between Brown and Banner crashes.

Tesla made a public statement that its Autopilot technology he is capable of much more than he really isCummings wrote.

The company said after the 2016 crash that it modified the way its driver assistance systems detect potential obstacles ahead, such as He couldn’t see the white side of the tractor-trailer against the bright sky. Tesla said the new version emphasizes a forward-scanning radar system instead of camera sensors.

This is what the NTSB investigation of 2016 collision suggested to automakers Limit the use of semi-autonomous systems the road conditions for which they were designed.

Trey Little, a lawyer for the Banner family, said Tesla allowed “one fault” will take two lives three years apart,

“Not only Tesla, but also US government regulators knew about the flaw Warned that the system should not be used on highways Cross-traffic or people will die,” he said in an emailed statement.

The case under consideration is known as Banner Vs. Tesla Inc., 50-2019-CA-0099662, Circuit Court for the 15th Judicial Circuit, Palm Beach County, Florida.