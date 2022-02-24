Tesla charges $25,000 to fix the rear bumper of this Tesla Model 3 – News – Hybrids and Electrics

An owner publicly denounces the amount that Tesla has been charged after fix the rear bumper of your Tesla Model 3, which was uprooted when crossing a pool of water formed by the rains. Unusual as it sounds, this is one of several Tesla Model 3s that have reported a similar problem with its rear bumper.

Before going on to describe the incident, however, it should be noted that This problem is only related to the first commercialized units of the Tesla Model 3, since the brand has already solved this problem. Based on an official statement from Tesla, all Model 3s produced at the Freemont factory since May 19, 2019 should no longer suffer from anything similar. The Tesla Model 3 protagonist of these lines was manufactured in 2018.

The events have taken place, more specifically, last December in the state of California, in the United States, and have been brought to light by the owner of the Model 3 after Tesla charged the whopping amount of $25,000. Autoevolution echoes this. According to the user, he was driving on the highway at a speed of about 45 miles per hour (about 70 kilometers per hour) when he crossed a pool of water formed at the lowest point of the exit where he was.

In the images, however, it can be seen that the user does not fully realize the presence of the water formation and enters it too quickly, so much so that a deceleration can even be seen.

The works go beyond a simple a priori replacement of the rear bumper, since its design is relative to the flat bottom (as shown in the main image), and this to the battery housing. A design that aims to economize the production of the Tesla Model 3, in addition to being more efficient in aerodynamic terms, but that in the event of an accident or need for repair carries a higher cost than any thermal vehicle.

Of the $25,000 that Tesla has collected from the insurer, 13,000 correspond to reconditioning work on the battery casingpredictably to ensure that there are no water leaks into it.

Tesla Model 3 4

However, the repair has not run from the user’s pocket, but from the vehicle’s insureralthough he states that because of this expensive repair, his insurance premium will rise considerably for the next few years.

Despite this, the user wants to emphasize that his particular experience with the Tesla Model 3 continues to have, in general, a positive balance. He comments: “I would like to insist, however, that I am not misunderstood as someone who is unhappy with my car or with Tesla. Regardless of this specific problem, the car is incredible and outperforms any of the 20+ cars that I have ever seen. I’ve had over the years. I’m just unhappy with this particular experience.”

It is not the first invoice for a rear bumper repair related to an electric car whose cost is crazy. Months ago Audi budgeted more than $30,000 to repair the same part on an Audi e-tron, but on that occasion they didn’t even have to work on the car’s battery.