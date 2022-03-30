Tesla co-founder: Batteries will last about 15 years

Jeffrey Brian Straubel estimates that the battery life of electric cars will be around 15 years.



Straubel was one of the co-founders of Tesla and its Chief Technology Officer between 2004 and 2019, and experienced first-hand the entry into production of the Model 3, among other products.



Since the advent of electric cars, one of the biggest concerns is the degradation of its battery, which obviously loses autonomy over the years and the kilometers.

Tesla, without going any further, offers a warranty of eight years or 240,000 kilometers in the Model S and Model X, although in the Model 3 Great Autonomy this distance is slightly reduced to 192,000 kilometers.

And all its models guarantee 70% of the battery capacity throughout the duration of the guarantee, although some data suggest that the real autonomy loss is only 10% in 250,000 kilometers.

This is why JB Streubel believes that most drivers will live with their electric cars without ever having to worry about changing the battery.

In a presentation during CERAweek 2022, Streubel has come to confirm that most electric vehicles will have a longevity similar to that of many combustion vehicles.

“–Battery life– is a subjective thing that depends on the goals people have for their car, but I think it could easily be 15 years,” he said.

“I think people will keep the batteries for a long time and get the most out of them. The life of the battery will be on par with the life of the car.”

“I think people are less likely to put a new battery in an old car, because technology is changing so fast and modern EVs will be better than 15-year-olds.”

THE ISSUE OF RECYCLING

JB Streubel is the founder and CEO of Redwood Materials, a company specializing in recycling batteries from everything from cars to mobile phones.

Streubel is convinced that it is only a matter of time before a closed loop in battery production is created, so that the materials are recycled periodically and indefinitely.

Streubel points out that today more than half of the price of batteries comes from the extraction of materials and trusts that the consolidation of a recycling paradigm will contribute to making this type of vehicle more accessible.

“If you imagine how things will be here a few decades or in the middle of the century, you will see that the recycling of these materials will be greater than the industry today,” he warns.

“And today that doesn’t exist yet, that’s why it’s so exciting to shape it. We have to create an infrastructure – for recycling – as big as the infrastructure we’ve done to make the cars.”

“With recycling, people often think about what they have in the kitchen, about plastic bottles… But this is different. What we envision is collecting those materials and moving them to production.”

