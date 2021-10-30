Tesla confirms: “in the future we could accept bitcoin again”

Electric car company Tesla stopped accepting bitcoin as a payment option last May. The company at the time cited environmental concerns as justification for the decision, however a few days ago Elon Musk’s company again confirmed the possibility that in the near future the company could start accepting bitcoin as a payment again.

Following a $ 1.5 billion investment in bitcoin in February of this year, Tesla made bitcoin a payment option for US customers in March. Just two months later, however, he stopped accepting it, citing environmental concerns.

The eccentric CEO of the company, Elon Musk, had in fact stated that he was concerned about the increasing use of fossil fuels for the extraction and transactions of bitcoin, particularly coal. However, the tech billionaire said in June that Tesla would start accepting cryptocurrency as a payment as more bitcoin miners started using clean energy.

Now, more bitcoin mining companies are looking to use clean energy to mine cryptocurrency. This is partly due to the fact that China, where most of its mining operations were previously based, cracked down on bitcoin mining earlier this year, causing many companies to leave the country or shut down the country altogether. shop.

Since then, the United States has become the global leader in Bitcoin mining, with more operations using renewable energy instead of the environmentally unfriendly Chinese coal, which Musk had criticized.