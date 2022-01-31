Tesla confirms: “the 4680 batteries are already there and will not be missing”. Sales will start shortly

A few days ago, following the financial data conference, we showed you the first images coming from Tesla factory in Texaswhere the production of the Model Y. Among the various photos, one in particular was relevant, where the famous could be glimpsed structural battery packone of the innovations that Tesla is introducing in Austin and Berlin.

At that time it was not clear if the new battery also had the revolutionaries inside 4680 cells, which has been talked about so much, and today we have official confirmation. The new lithium cells, with more power, more energy density and lower costs, they are readyand it also appears in a decent volume.

what Tesla Senior Vice President of Engineering Drew Baglino said, according to which the domestic production of the 4680s is booming, and no longer just a limited pilot project:

“Cells 4680 are not a constraint on our volume plans for 2022, based on the information we have. We are making significant progress on the production curve at Kato. We are building 4680 structural battery packs every day, which are assembled into vehicles in Texas. I was driving one yesterday and the day before and we believe our first 4680 vehicles will be delivered this quarter“.

Safe words that leave little doubt. The factory in Kato, California, has therefore reached a production volume that does not represent a bottleneck, e the Model Ys coming out of Austin have both the structural battery pack and the new cells. Baglino also confirms the timing that had been anticipated, with deliveries always expected in a few weeks.

What is not yet clear how and where Tesla will offer these updated cars. To date for the customer there is no way to distinguish between current or updated Model Y, and it also seems difficult for a customer to choose an old car, if not with a significant price difference. Tesla is likely to adopt a policy similar to that implemented in the case of the Model 3, when there were differences between Chinese or American batteries: it was very clear what the customer was ordering, for the difference in maximum autonomy indicated and for the discounts applied.





