The electric mini quad for children arrives, and will be produced by the well-known car manufacturer of Palo Alto, Tesla. Elon Musk’s ideas are always among the most original in the world. In the past, the brand had already talked about an unprecedented vehicle of this type, even for the little ones, which would be launched on the market as an accessory for the Cybertruck.

Speaking of Tesla’s Cybertruck, do you remember it? It was presented in 2019 by Elon Musk, who did not really make a good impression at the time of launch (you can see the video here) even if he obviously recovered greatly. Today comes the Cyberquad, the company has already announced the start of sales of the small electric vehicle for children in the United States.

Is called Tesla Cyberquad for Kids and it is actually a real electric mini quad that has been designed and produced taking as a basis the design that recalls the original project (the Cybertruck this year was also presented in its ‘camper size’). The new unique vehicle for children boasts a range of approximately 24 kilometers, not bad. And to be able to fully recharge it, it takes about 5 hours in all.

But what are the performance Guarantees of Tesla’s Baby Electric Cyberquad? We can say that it reaches a maximum speed of 16 km / h, it is a vehicle never seen before, able to offer moments of great fun to the little ones, in fact it can be used by children aged 8 and up. The vehicle supports a maximum weight of 68 kilograms, boasts a steel frame, adjustable suspension, rear disc brakes and LED light bars. On board you can sit on a padded seat, the driving position is very comfortable.

In the US, as we have said, Tesla’s new electric mini quad is already available for purchase, customers can order it on the company’s website. How much? The price is $ 1,900 and deliveries, as declared by the House, are guaranteed within 2-4 weeks. The company’s chief designer actually anticipated the official launch of Tesla’s Cyberquad for Kids with the very first video ever that Franz von Holzhausen posted on Twitter. We are ready to see the new electric mini quad in action.