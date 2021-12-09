Business

Tesla Cybertruck, a “crab” with four engines: characteristics and when it will be released

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
Here is from Elon Musk’s twitter new rumors about one of the most anticipated vehicles of the American house: the electric pick-up will be equipped with four electric motors and the so-called “Crab Mode”, which will allow it to move diagonally just like a crab

The Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most anticipated vehicles of the American house. And the delay in the market launch of the electric pick-up, initially announced for 2021, only fuels expectations. To date, the only certain news come directly from Elon Musk’s Twitter feed. And, once again, it is the CEO Tesla who anticipates a series of previously unpublished technical features.

The Cybertruck will have four engines and will move diagonally

The Cybertruck will be available in a version with four electric motors (one per wheel), just like the Rimac hypercar. This is a very interesting technical feature that credits Tesla’s pick-up with a power of over 1000 Hp. The other new feature anticipated by Musk is the “crab mode”, ie the ability of the Cybertruck to move diagonally, exactly like a crab. This is a feature that has been anticipated by Gmc with the Hummer pickup, expected on the market in 2022.

Tesla could play the pick-up “game” late

The timing of the Cybertruck, often overlooked, does not suggest an imminent exit of the vehicle. To date, it is not possible to know exactly the progress of the pick-up development and its related engineering. What is certain is that the competition is certainly not standing by and Ford could use its great experience in pickup trucks to get ahead of Tesla with its Ford F-150 Lightning.

December 8 – 5:40 pm

