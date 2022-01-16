Tesla Cybertruck: start of production postponed to 2023

Tesla has postponed the start of the production phase of Cybertruck to the first quarter of 2023. This is learned from Reuters, which obtained the information from a source familiar with Tesla’s plans.

Tesla Cybertruck: new delay due to changes to the initial project

In December, Elon Musk made it known via Twitter that the new pickup would be equipped with four independent motors and wheels, with the ability to move diagonally, not to mention a possible postponement of production.

In the meantime, Cybertruck will in all likelihood be overtaken by other electric vehicles with similar characteristics, which will arrive first on the market. Its main rivals, in fact, are Ford F-150 Lightning And General Motors Silverado. Rivian R1T the first to become available.

According to the Reuters source, Tesla would be making some changes to its initial design, and this would have determined the new delay. Cybertruck gained notoriet on the net immediately after the presentation, also for an incident that occurred during the event. Tesla’s chief designer wanted to demonstrate the protective capabilities of the vehicle’s armored glass by throwing a metal ball at them. Things didn’t go as planned and the window was smashed, not without an obvious embarrassment on Elon Musk’s face.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!