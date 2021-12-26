Tesla deactivates the possibility of playing video games while driving (now you understand the autopilot ..)

Another of Elon Musk’s “tricks” fell under the mannia of the US automobile safety agency. The ability to play video games while driving a Tesla has been disabled by the manufacturer. .

Tesla told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this week that it has issued an update to its software to avoid gaming while driving. Sure, car owners might have expected computer innovations to instead be linked to the autonomous driving system, Tesla’s famous autopilot, which is autonomous, but not too much. But that wasn’t the case.

News of the update comes just a day after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a formal investigation into the functionality of Tesla’s guidance system, according to Bloomberg.

“The Vehicle Safety Act prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with defects that pose unreasonable safety risks, including technologies that distract drivers from safe driving,” the NHTSA said in a statement to Bloomberg.

Previously there was a function called “Passenger game” which allowed you to play with the screen located in the center of the dashboard of the various electric car models. The feature was available on approximately 580,000 2017-2022 Model 3, S, X and Y vehicles, all of which had this type of video in the center of the car.

Now, how long before another software update is released to disable fully autonomous driving? This will prevent Tesla drivers from getting too distracted and will have to really concentrate on driving, especially in the USA. And don’t sleep



