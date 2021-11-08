Tesla down on the stock market, for Twitter Musk must sell 10% stake – Last Hour

(ANSA) – MILAN, 08 NOV – The followers of Elon Musk on Twitter have expressed themselves: the founder of Tesla should sell 10% of his stake in the group that produces electric cars. The poll was urged by Musk himself, who had launched the referendum in controversy with a bill by the Democrats who would like to crack down on the wealth of American scroungers by taxing the ‘virtual’ capital gains, that is not yet realized, on the packages equity.



58% was in favor of the sale, out of an audience of over 3.5 million voters’. “I was prepared to accept both results,” the Tesla founder commented in a tweet following the poll results. And to prepare is also the stock exchange, to which Musk’s chirps often make you dizzy: in the pre-market on Wall Street the shares of the automotive group lose 7%.



The stake Musk is expected to sell represents less than 2% of Tesla and is valued at around $ 21 billion. Musk, whose personal wealth amounts to $ 338 billion, has 170.5 million Tesla shares (ANSA).

