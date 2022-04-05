Tesla – Elon Musk: Elon Musk’s surprising proposal to Spain and Pedro Sánchez’s invitation to the CEO of Tesla

ANDl CEO and co-founder of Tesla, Elon Muskis known for give lessons to governments around the world. If a few days ago you encouraged the United States to increase the production of fossil fuels (oil and gas) so as not to depend on Russian supplies, and soon after recommended to Europe to start up its inactive nuclear power plants to counteract Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, now has recommended that Spain carry out a massive deployment of solar energy to supply the rest of Europe.

Elon Musk proposes solar energy for Spain

Elon Musk has made this suggestion after the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchezannounced on Monday the approval of a new Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (perte) on microchips and semiconductors endowed with 11,000 million euros of public investment.

massive deployment of solar power

“Spain should build a massive solar power plant. It could power all of Europe”Elon Musk has proposed through his Twitter account, which has more than 80 million followers.

Pedro Duque: “Do you know an investor?”

The first to answer him was the former Minister of Science and Innovation Peter Dukewho has thrown irony to propose to Elon Musk that he use his immense fortune ($219 billion) for invest in construction of that immense solar power plant that he proposes in Spain.

“We welcome investments in Spain to boost our already large production of renewable energy. Our entire legal framework is prepared for it. Do you know any investor?“, the Spanish astronaut asked Elon Musk, who has just unseated the owner of amazon, Jeff Bezosas the richest person in the world according to Forbes magazine.

Pedro Sánchez invites Elon Musk

Pedro Sanchez He has not missed the opportunity and has also answered the South African tycoon. The president of the Government has invited Elon Musk to visit Spain so that you can see with your own eyes the projects that are already underway.

“Come and look”

“We are already implementing the most ambitious plan towards an efficient and sustainable energy system. All sectors are involved in maximizing opportunities, digitization and the value chain for lasting success. The time is now. Let’s do it right. Come and look. We welcome investors in Spain“Snchez replied to Elon Musk, who is also president of Solar City Corporationa subsidiary company of Tesla specialized in solar energy.