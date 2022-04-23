Tesla employs different battery chemistries and sizes – what’s under the ‘hood’ of your Tesla? – Technology – Hybrid and Electric

When Tesla only sold the Model S and Model Xlimited chemistry and size of the cells of its batteries to a single one, varying the total capacity of the set to differentiate its variants. But with the arrival of Model 3, the opening of the Shanghai factory, the need to reduce costs and the advancement of the development of its new batteries, everything has changed. Now Tesla employs three different battery chemistries, all based on lithium-ion technology, and also three cylindrical cell sizes. Y you have several reasons to do so.

It all started with the Model S and the Model X. With the permission of the Roadster, in these first Tesla electric cars that began to be marketed all over the world, the battery cells responded to a cylindrical format and to the nomenclature 18650 (or 1865). This means that its dimensions were 18 mm in diameter and 65 mm high. These cells produced by Panasonic were packaged in such a way as to form a battery with different capacities.

In all cases, Tesla used for them the chemistry AQL (nickel, cobalt, aluminum oxide and lithium). This trio offers the highest specific energy, accompanied by sufficient specific power and a long cycle life. This is why they are very suitable for the electric vehicle market, even though they need very high security checks due to their more unstable nature.

In fact, the main manufacturer that has always used them is Tesla. In addition to those mentioned above, it is also the chemistry used for Model 3 and Model Y, although in this case there are some changes. The most important is the size. Here Tesla passed to the cylindrical cells 2170 (21 mm in diameter and 70 mm high) larger, more energy-dense and cheaper, since their larger size reduces the number of cells and also the number of connectors and auxiliary control systems.

The Tesla Model 3 can take NCA or LFP battery cells. In Shanghai, the Standard Autonomy variant uses lithium iron phosphate batteries.

Until the opening of the Tesla factory in Shanghai, the manufacturer maintained this offer of batteries for its electric cars. But the Chinese market, the need to reduce costs and the scarcity of materials recently made part of this strategy change. Currently NCA chemistry is maintained in all 1865 cells of Model S and Model X and also in Model 3 and Model Y with two electric motors, with 2170 format.

Until its arrival in China, Tesla only had Panasonic as a battery supplier. But the great demand and the logic of the supply chain caused Tesla to expand its portfolio by joining LG Energy Solution (the former LG Chem). The Korean manufacturer was selected as the only battery supplier for the Shanghai Tesla Model Y that includes cylindrical nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) batteries.

This triple, with different percentages of each of its components, is very generalized, although it is also is reaching the limit of its performance. They offer a high specific energy and, at the same time, it is very stable. These features, in addition to making them suitable for power tools, make them ideal for drive systems in virtually all types of electric vehicles, from bicycles, through scooters to cars of all sizes. Tesla has also used them in the Powerwall, its stationary batteries.

Different sizes of Panasonic cylindrical battery cells. From left to right: 1865 (diameter 18mm, height 65mm), 2170 (diameter 21mm, height 70mm), 4680 (diameter 46mm, height 80mm).

However, for Chinese-made units of the Model 3 and Model Y with a single motor, Tesla began using the chemistry. LFP. Lithium iron phosphate batteries use phosphate as the cathode material and a graphitic carbon electrode as the anode. They have long life cycles, good thermal stability, and work well in the electromechanical sense. Its biggest drawback is in its low specific energywhich translates into a reduction in energy density compared to other typologies, but also in a lower costsince they do not require cobalt, an expensive and complicated material to obtain.

It is precisely its low energy density that has limited this technology to some large vehicles, since its cost is significantly lower and it is even safer. This situation has led to the Chinese market being the first to adopt this technology, which is why 95% of LFP batteries are manufactured there. Tesla has taken advantage of this circumstance to mount it on the standard Autonomy Model 3 that is manufactured in Shanghai. A decision that will most likely also be extended to those manufactured in the United States and also in Europe. The tests carried out with the units made in China, even in conditions of intense cold, have given very encouraging results.

Finally, since last September 22, 2020, when the Battery Day, Tesla presented what represents a fundamental change in batteries. The new form ratio will be able to significantly reduce the price of electric cars. It’s about the new 4680 battery cells (46 mm diameter and 80 mm high), significantly larger than the rest. They offer an energy capacity five times higher and their larger size multiplies by more than five the volume of active material that it can hold and the elimination of the connectors that join each electrode with the battery casing. They make it possible to increase performance to achieve 16% more autonomy and reduce production costs. Elon Musk assured that the format had been selected as an optimal limit that allows production costs to be reduced without causing problems in charging at high power and without causing difficulties to the thermal management system, which occur in the case of larger cells.

Added to this is its ability to form structural batteries. Located on the floor of the vehicle, they will form part of its resistant structure, which makes it possible to reduce the reinforcement parts and, therefore, the total weight and the production cost. With Tesla’s new approach, the platform that includes the battery is attached to the body as part of the car’s structure.

The performance characteristics of 4680 cells and their ability to form structural batteries will drive down the price of Tesla’s electric cars.

The Tesla Model Y It will be the first of its electric cars to see the light of day with the new structural battery made up of 4680 cylindrical cells. The next model to have them will be the Tesla Cybertruck. Two vehicles for which strong demand is expected once they reach the market and which will require a redoubled effort by Tesla, Panasonic and those other manufacturers that the Californian manufacturer will need to meet the demand that lies ahead.

The latest statements from Tesla CEO Elon Musk add one more chemistry to all those mentioned so far. During the event in which the CEO of Tesla delivered the first Model Y units that have come off the production lines of the Berlin Gigafactory, the leader stated that he sees great potential in the manganese-based battery chemistry.

Tesla has been exploring the properties of manganese for use in battery cells for some time. Already on Battery Day, Musk stated that “it is relatively easy to make a cathode that is two-thirds nickel and one-third manganese, which would allow us to produce 50% more cell volume with the same amount of nickel.” The objective is use this chemistry as a complement to nickel and iron based chemistriesthat is, an option that will be halfway between the triples rich in nickel (NCM and NCA) and those rich in iron (LFP).