Tesla fails in a study on autonomous driving

Tesla is a benchmark in autonomous driving. Now, is Autopilot a safe technology? A new study raises some doubt.

Tesla and security should be synonymous. For a few years, the company commanded by Elon Musk has been intractable in the security tests of the 2 main meters. Both in the crash tests carried out by NHTSA in the United States and by EuroNCAP in Europe, the results have been magnificent in all tests. This highlights the extent to which an electric car can be just as safe, if not more so, than a conventional internal combustion car.

The Palo Alto-based company, however, still has a lot of work to do when it comes to autonomous mobility. Although its autonomous driving system is one of the most effective on the market, it still needs to improve in some aspects. These are the conclusions reached by a study made by AAA. These are tests in which the Model 3, the Hyundai Santa Fe and the Subaru Forester have participated. It should be noted that the 3 alternatives had Level 3 driving autonomy.

Let’s see where the problem is after the tests carried out, why it is an issue that should be dealt with by the manufacturers whether they intend to standardize these driving systems and, of course, why this result casts doubt on the probable elimination of the steering wheel and pedals from automobiles in the medium and long term. Is it too early to think about giving up the driving role? This is the address, but practice says otherwise.

Widespread suspense when it comes to autonomous driving

First, a test was performed to know the degree of integration with other vehicles that were traveling in the same direction of travel as the vehicle under test. According to the Tech Spot portal, a response was obtained from the 3 participants, which demonstrated the efficiency of the corresponding systems based on artificial intelligence. Now, what happened in the rest of the tests? Here is the dilemma.

While in a test with a cyclist the current was achieved by activating the brake, the suspense occurred when the cars confronted others that were coming in the opposite direction. In all the cases raised, the result was critical, that is, impacting and leading to a frontal collision. However, the same thing did not happen in all cases. In the case of the Hyundai and the Subaru, not even a brake pedal actuation was detected!

Tesla’s Model 3, by contrast, it did detect the proximity of the oncoming vehicle. However, it was not enough to avoid the head-on collision. It should be noted that, despite the fact that the accident could not be avoided, it would not have had major consequences for its occupants, since at the time of the impact, the unit was traveling at about 3.7 km/h.

For now, none of the 3 brands analyzed has made a statement something about accidents. Hyundai, however, has shown its intention to analyze the test data with the aim of making adjustments to improve its own autonomous driving system. Be that as it may, we will have to wait to see what movements take place over the coming weeks. A new update to Tesla’s Autopilot FSD is expected, which could be related to this test.

