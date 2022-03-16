Tesla fires employee over self-driving video failing

A Tesla employee was fired last month for a video he made in his private car, in his spare time, and uploaded to his YouTube channel showing off his Tesla Model 3. crashing into a bollardwhile using the Full Self-Driving Mode (FSD) beta mode.

It is possible to affirm that John Bernal is a staunch fan of Tesla. He owns a 2021 Tesla Model 3 and began working for the company as a data entry specialist in August 2020, reports CNBC. He became a test operator for advanced driver assistance systems before being laid off in the middle of last month. By then, he had been posting self-driving analysis videos and examples on his YouTube channel, called AI Addict, for a year. As reported by CNBC:

When the company fired Bernal late last month, his written separation notice did not include a reason for his firing. This occurred after one of his videos showed a trip in the city of San José, United States, where his car toppled bollards while FSD mode (currently in beta) was enabled. Bernal says that before he was fired, he was verbally told by managers that he “violated Tesla policy” and that his YouTube channel was a “conflict of interest.” Bernal said he was always transparent about his YouTube channel, both with his managers at Tesla and with the public. His online resume on LinkedIn, for example, always included his employment at Tesla as well as the name of his YouTube channel. Bernal said he had never seen a policy that prohibited him from creating auto tech reviews on his own time using a car he owned. A copy of Tesla’s social media policy, provided by a current employee, makes no direct reference to criticizing the company’s products in public. The policy states that “Tesla relies on the common sense and good judgment of its employees to engage in responsible social media activity.” It lists social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, Snapchat, LinkedIn, WeChat, and personal blogs, but does not specifically mention YouTube.

While Bernal isn’t the only one posting videos of the FSD Beta system malfunctioning, it’s unclear if other channels are run by actual Tesla employees. As an employee, Bernal got free access to expensive self-driving software that other owners pay thousands of dollars for the privilege of helping Tesla develop. Access to the FSD Beta system has been terminated, along with use of it, even though Bernal has had no security complaints against him.

Of the 60 videos Bernal posted of his Model 3 in FSD Beta mode, only 10 showed system failures, according to a CNBC analysis. Management warned him once in 2021 not to show anything negative, but Bernal received no written notice about the private channel from him. Bernal told the news outlet that he thought being honest and positive in general would save his job, and that he still believes in Tesla’s missions, despite his firing.

“I still care about Tesla, about vehicle safety, and about finding and fixing bugs,” he told CNBC. I don’t know how much Tesla cares about that, considering they fired someone who was so excited about the software that he was doing extra work on it in his spare time.

If posted FSD videos make the company look bad, firing the content creator won’t improve the software. Luckily, Bernal is not deterred by his firing either. He is currently borrowing other Teslas with beta FSD software to continue making videos for his YouTube channel.