Tesla, first Starlink antennas at Superchargers

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has started installing antennas Starlink at Supercharger stations, so that users of the charging network can use the Internet while they wait for their vehicles to recharge.

What happened

Development takes place after Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised to provide WiFi connectivity in charging stations, as reported by Electrek.

Previously, Musk had alluded to the possibility of using the Starlink system at Superchargers for Internet delivery.

A Starlink parable was spotted on Sunday at a Supercharger located in Lake City (Florida) by Reddit user ‘HollywoodSX’.

Screenshot of a Reddit post showing a Starlink dish at a Supercharger site in Florida – Courtesy of u / HollywoodSX 1

Because it is important

Tesla vehicle owners are currently being provided with a $ 10 per month subscription service for in-car apps through the company’s LTE connectivity.

Musk heads both Tesla and SpaceX; the latter provides the Starlink satellite broadband service.

Tesla vehicle users who have not opted for LTE service could now use the Starlink service at charging stations.

It’s not unusual for these users to spend more than 30 minutes at stations, Electrek noted.

Last month Musk said Starlink’s coverage would be extended nationwide in the US by the end of that month; according to Musk, the service restrictions will be removed as more satellites are launched.

Starlink was reported to have launched over 1,500 satellites last month and hopes to have 4,425 in orbit by 2024.

The company’s plans include plans to empower rural Indian communities with its satellite Internet service, according to a statement from the executive of Starlink India. Sanjay Bhargava.

Price movement

Tesla shares ended Friday’s regular session down nearly 2.8% to $ 1,033.42 and fell nearly 0.4% in the after-hours session.

Photo courtesy of Tesla