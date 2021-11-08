Tesla, in 2 million (58%) on Twitter advises Elon Musk to sell the shares to avoid paying taxes. Title down on the stock exchange

“Since we are talking about the hypothesis of taxing unrealized profits, should I sell 10% of my Tesla shares?”, With this question the owner of Tesla Elon Musk addressed twitter users. They responded in 4 million: 58% said yes, the remaining 42% said they were against the sale. Musk owns about 20% of the group, for an equivalent value dthe 210 billion dollars (190 billion euros), the group capitalizes one thousand and one hundred billion on the stock market. Today, after the response from twitter, the group falls on the stock market by 2.3%. If ever the sale of the shares were to materialize, it would in fact be a downward pressure factor for the stock. Musk is not new to tricks on twitter. In the past his utterances on the social network, the quotations of various cryptocurrencies have moved and the founder of Tesla has spoken in the past also on “very hot” titles like those of the group of game stop video game outlets.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? – Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

A bill is under discussion in the US Senate which calls for taxing the unrealized profits of the country’s 700 richest citizens. These are people who usually have significant stakes in listed companies. If the shares increase in value their wealth grows proportionally but, as long as the securities are not sold, they are not subject to any taxation on these “virtual” gains.

Read Also In the US, a bill to tax the unrealized capital gains of 700 billionaires. Elon Musk: “Useless measure, reduce spending”

This is how characters like the financier Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, Marck Zuckerberg or Musk himself they sit on mountains of money but pay a few million dollars in taxes. If the bill passed a withdrawal would be implemented even before the sale of the shares. In the past, Musk had criticized the proposal, suggesting rather to reduce public spending. A few months ago the entrepreneur moved his residence from California to Texas, where the tax regime is more favorable.