Tesla, in 2021 sales (almost) doubled. Musk joins Rockefeller among the “scroungers”

Sales boom, Elon Musk as Rockefeller

Elon Musk as Rockefeller. In 2021 the CEO of Tesla Motors reached the famous millionaire in the ranking of the richest ever and becoming the richest of the modern era. With a assets of $ 273.5 billion and a 75% gain from investors’ stake on Tesla’s green cars, Musk tops the 500th Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Moreover, in the past year, Tesla has sold over 936,000 cars worldwide, with an increase of 87%, which as the Wall Street Journal is the highest growth rate in recent years. Elon Musk’s carmaker now aims to increase annual deliveries by an average of 50%. And his CEO rubs his hands. Currently, Musk’s fortune is equivalent to 1.29 of the GDP of the United States and 11.2% of the value of the American real estate market.

As we know, the pandemic has impoverished large swaths of the world population (according to the World Bank estimates there are more than 150 million people over the threshold of extreme poverty), but it has made the rich richer. The 500 scroungers of the planet have in fact increased their fortune by a trillion dollars, accumulating 8,400 billion: that is the GDP of all the countries of the world, excluding China and the USA. On the summit, as mentioned, there is Elon Musk, but immediately behind two names used to look down on all the super rich on the planet: Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault.

