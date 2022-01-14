Tesla, in its online shop you can also pay with Dogecoins

Elon Musk he promised it last December, and now it’s actually possible use Dogecoin cryptocurrency for purchases of products in the Tesla online shop. At the moment, it seems that there are not many products that can be bought using this cryptocurrency. Browsing through the online shop, we find for example the Cyberquad for Kids we talked about in the past and the Cyberwhistle.

Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2022

It is not clear whether Tesla intends to make all its products in the online shop available for purchase in the future through Dogecoins. When Elon Musk announced this novelty in December, he hinted that it was a test since he talked about “some products and then see how it would go”.

With the introduction of this novelty, Tesla has also opened a dedicated page where you can find all the information on how to buy products compatible with cryptocurrency. The introduction of Dogecoins as a form of payment only concerns the American shop of the car manufacturer. Given what happened with Bitcoins it will be very interesting to find out how this novelty will evolve.