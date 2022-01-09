Tesla in the grip of the Big for electric leadership

2022 opened with a historic upheaval in the American auto market. General Motors has lost its sales leadership – the first time since 1931 – leaving the top of the 2021 rankings to Toyota. The numbers: 2.22 million (-12.9% on 2020) vehicles sold by GM against 2.55 million by the Japanese (+ 10.4%). For observers, the overtaking is due, in particular, to Toyota’s better handling of semiconductor supply chain problems and, consequently, to little use of blocking production lines. But 2021 was also a good year on the US market for Volkswagen, despite the pandemic and the chip crisis. German registrations in fact grew by 15% with over 375 thousand units.

And Toyota and Volkswagen, also by virtue of the greater strength acquired on the US market, have targeted Tesla which has just announced that it has delivered over 936 thousand cars worldwide, obviously electric only, that is + 87% compared to 2020. A result which led the Wall Street Journal to underline how “the House founded by Elon Musk was able to react more flexibly than its competitors to the lack of chips, thanks to internal software development”.

But it is already time to move on. Toyota and Volkswagen aim to oust Tesla from the number 1 position of electric car manufacturers. The two giants have earmarked 170 billion dollars for electric car development plans. For Toyota, which started late due to known skepticisms on this front (it is the leader in hybrid engines and hydrogen), the allocation is over 60 billion euros in eight years. The goal: 30 electric vehicles and 3.5 million sales of these models by 2030.

Volkswagen, to overcome the Tesla nightmare, especially now that Americans are efficiently producing their cars in Germany, has bet almost 90 billion euros on electricity and software. In addition, six Gigafactories under construction in Europe and two other new plants in the United States.

The challenge, therefore, is only at the beginning and the Ces in Las Vegas, the great exhibition on consumer electronics that closed yesterday, gave the automotive groups the opportunity to show their muscles on this front.

Among these, Stellantis (more than 1.7 million vehicles sold in 2021 in the US, -2%) is increasingly focused on green mobility and software. The CEO Carlos Tavares, answering questions from Morgan Stanley, on the sidelines of the presentation of the partnership with Amazon, reiterated that “the group is at full speed on the electric to which a significant share of investments has been allocated”.

On March 1, when the industrial plan to 2030 will be unveiled, the details of the various investments will be known together with the strategies. For now, Tavares has decided to allocate 30 billion to the electrification and software chapters by 2025. “The transition of the sector – the words of the CEO – is accelerating and we are fortunate that Stellantis was created when everything changes and accelerates”.