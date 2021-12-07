Tesla in the sights of the SEC, an investigation into solar panels

Now Elon Musk’s environmental record (pictured) is less green and a little dirtier. The man who labeled bitcoins as pollutants (only to rehabilitate them, since pecunia non olet, even if digital), sees his Tesla end up under the lens of the SEC, the supervisory body of the US stock exchange. A nasty mess of solar panels, as Reuters tells us, with the habit of catching fire. The – grave – fault would have been that of not having warned customers and shareholders of the danger for years.

An act of negligence, to put it mildly, which in due proportion refers to the tricks of the diesel crafty. Especially since the electric guru is already facing a federal investigation into accidents related to its assisted driving systems which, at the moment, count one dead and 17 injured. Tesla stock fell below $ 1,000 yesterday, only to recover during the session (-0.3% one hour after closing).

The story is juicy because it was a former employee, Steven Henkes, who was fired by the car manufacturer in August 2020 as an act of retaliation, he said, for having raised safety issues. Reuters explains that Henkes, in the complaint to the SEC, said he had suggested to Tesla’s management to eliminate the panels of SolarCity (acquired in 2016) that are prone to catch fire, to report to the safety regulators and then to inform consumers. After his warnings were ignored, he filed the complaint with regulators. To Henkes, who had asked for information on the state of the investigation, the SEC replied that “we have confirmed with the staff of the Division of Enforcement that the investigation whose documents are being sought is still active and ongoing”.

This isn’t the first time Tesla has had problems with its solar panels. Walmart had sued the company in 2019 following fires in seven of its stores with roof-mounted solar panels. Tesla denied the allegations and the two groups later settled the dispute. This time it will perhaps be more complicated to find an agreement with motorists and insurance companies who want to drag her to court.