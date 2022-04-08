Tesla inaugurates the Austin Gigafactory, the building of the 194,000 million hamsters – News – Hybrids and Electric

And it finally came true. The new Austin Gigafactory has already fulfilled all the festivities to be considered an operational plant. Although it has been producing the first Tesla Model Y for weeks, it was not until tonight that the inaugural tape was cut. With Elon Musk as master of ceremonies, the opening party has been in style, revealing some secrets that were already known and anticipating what is to come in the future. The Cyber ​​Rodeo has lived up to expectations.

The Texas Gigafactory was going to be one of the six that Tesla already has around the world. However, it has ended up becoming the official home of the company after moving from California. Of course, that issue had to come to light at the opening, and it has. Musk himself has recognized that the change has been due to the fact that “California was running out of space and that there is no better place to grow than Texas”. The Lone Star State has welcomed Tesla’s arrival with open arms, and no wonder.

Tesla’s gigafactory in Texas is more than 1,100 meters long

Although it is only one step in the ambitious path of Tesla, during the press conference Musk himself has confessed that the company’s project was not entirely true in its beginnings; “When we started with Tesla I thought we had, optimistically, a 10% chance of success”. That 10%, and a lot of effort, have been more than enough to make the company the undisputed leader in the electric market. They are a reference, and for a few more years they will continue to be.

As for the Austin Gigafactory, everything that revolves around it puts up some massive numbers. We are talking about one of the largest buildings in the world. During the presentation, we have been able to see the before and after of some installations that have passed from being an organized logistical chaos to an entire area 1.16 kilometers long and a volume of 338 million cubic meters where, according to Musk, a total of 194 billion hamsters would fit.

One of those fundamental departments is the battery department. During the Cyber ​​Rodeo, Musk has confessed that the Austin plant aspires to be one of the largest in battery production, But that was not all. The long-awaited 4680 cells are already being produced in Austin, since until now only the Fremont plant had been able to do so, although on a much smaller scale than the one planned for the Texas facilities.

And what will be next? Well, next is the Tesla Cybertruck. Although the surprises in terms of models and launches have been less than expected, the pick-up could not miss the party. We have seen her slightly changed from the first time we saw her. Including its ultimate mirrors, the Cybertruck is closer to becoming a reality, with a release date of next year. Of course, the party ended with the usual fireworks and the cheers of the thousands of attendees.