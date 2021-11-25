Tesla introduces new carbon ceramic brakes for the Model S Plaid. They cost “only” $ 20,000

The new Tesla Model S Plaid produced for now in a few copies, and in Europe we will still have to wait for it for several months, but some lucky American owners have already got their hands on it. The car is well known for its track records, and as promised Tesla has started releasing add-ons to further improve performance.

The first of these a carbon ceramic brake kit, with everything necessary to significantly improve the performance of the standard system and reach very high levels. Very high for the price too: $ 20,000.

The discs of these particular kits are composed of carbon and silicon carbide, a solution that considerably increases the temperatures tolerated, even in a repetitive way. At the same time, they enter the optimum operating temperature more easily, unlike carbon-only brakes, reserved for extreme situations such as competitions. Another key feature is the very high durability.

The kit will be available from mid 2022, and for now we only have a single image. A complete description is available on the dedicated page. The kit includes:

2x 410 x 40mm silicon carbide carbon front rotors

2x 410 x 32mm silicon-carbon carbide rear rotors

2x 6 piston forged one piece front calipers

2x forged one piece 4 piston rear calipers

2x integrated parking brakes mounted on caliper

4 high performance front brake pads

4 high performance rear brake pads

1x bottle of high temperature brake fluid

Tesla also specifies that the kit is only compatible with rims 21 “Arachnid.