Tesla is now scary: with a crazy record reaches one million cars produced per year

In past years, although there was always a lot of talk about Tesla, the waiters always recited the same mantra: “produces too little”. And indeed it was true. For many years the company of Elon Musk not gone beyond a few hundred thousand cars, a volume too low to worry the historic manufacturers.

But the fourth quarter 2021, whose data have been revealed in the past few hours, announces the real and definitive change of pace. The Q4, contrary to what analysts and insiders expected, brought yet another record for Tesla, both for production and for deliveries. The “ex-Californian” company has made more than 305,000 cars, and has delivered more than 308,000. To understand the leap forward, Wall Street expected around 265,000 deliveries. The detail is as follows:

Model S / X

13.109 produced

Delivered 11,750

Model 3 / Y

292.731 produced

Delivered 296,850

We wrote ex-Californian because the release for the first time begins with “AUSTIN, Texas“, to mark the definitive relocation of the administrative department near the new factory and near the headquarters of SpaceX.

With the data of the fourth quarter it is also possible to sum up the entire 2021, in which Tesla has produced 930,422 electric cars, and delivered 936,172. But the current production rate is more relevant, which would correspond to approx one million and 200 thousand cars in 12 months, all without considering the capacity of the Austin and Berlin plants, which are about to go into operation.

So Tesla really got to where its CEO and co-founder had been flaunting for years, and few believed it was really possible. All this is even more impressive when you consider that the result was obtained without a real model for the masses, excluding a few thousand Model 3s sold for about $ 25,000 in the United States.