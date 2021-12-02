Tesla launches the Cyberquad but only an (expensive) toy for children

Tesla has put the Cyberquad up for sale but it is not the medium that so many have been waiting for. Indeed, it is of a toy (expensive) for children with the precise features of the electric quad (dimensions apart) which can be purchased from the manufacturer’s official shop. To highlight this novelty, Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla’s head of design who shared a short video of his children having fun with the “little” Cyberquad.

Out riding with the kids on the Cyberquads! So much fun for kids and adults! @tesla pic.twitter.com/gq23GWsiDk – Franz von Holzhausen (@ woodhaus2) December 2, 2021

When the manufacturer introduced the Cybertruck electric pickup, it also showed the Cyberquad that could be carried directly inside the pickup. A vehicle that at the time had served to demonstrate the carrying capacity of Tesla’s new electric model.

Subsequently, however, the automaker announced that the electric quad in the future would be offered as an accessory for the pickup. Very little has been known about this project since then. Only last October, Elon Musk returned to talk briefly about the Cyberquad highlighting the difficulties of developing a safe quad. Statements that hinted that the design was not particularly advanced.