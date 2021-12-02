Tesla launches the Cyberquad but only an (expensive) toy for children
Tesla has put the Cyberquad up for sale but it is not the medium that so many have been waiting for. Indeed, it is of a toy (expensive) for children with the precise features of the electric quad (dimensions apart) which can be purchased from the manufacturer’s official shop. To highlight this novelty, Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla’s head of design who shared a short video of his children having fun with the “little” Cyberquad.
When the manufacturer introduced the Cybertruck electric pickup, it also showed the Cyberquad that could be carried directly inside the pickup. A vehicle that at the time had served to demonstrate the carrying capacity of Tesla’s new electric model.
Subsequently, however, the automaker announced that the electric quad in the future would be offered as an accessory for the pickup. Very little has been known about this project since then. Only last October, Elon Musk returned to talk briefly about the Cyberquad highlighting the difficulties of developing a safe quad. Statements that hinted that the design was not particularly advanced.
If Cyberquad is indeed coming, it won’t be very soon. What is certain is that the children will be able to have fun first with a Tesla electric quad. Cyberquad for Kids, this is the precise name of this mini quad, has a design very similar to that of the original model. It can be driven by children with an age of at least 8 years. It reaches 10 miles per hour (about 16 km / h) and has a maximum range of 15 miles (about 24 km). A full charge takes approximately 5 hours.
Also, the Cyberquad for Kids does not ship fully assembled. It takes from 2 to 4 weeks to be able to receive it at home. Tesla, however, does not guarantee that the quad will arrive in time for Christmas. The price? As mentioned it is an expensive toy since costs $ 1,900. However, considering the success of the particular products linked to Tesla, it would not be strange that the manufacturer is able to sell several of them.