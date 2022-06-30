Business

Tesla lays off 200 workers from its Autopilot division – FayerWayer

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read

When to Elon Musk an idea occurs to him, he goes and recreates it. If he promises something, he delivers. If you say you are going to reduce the number of workers in your companies, you are going to do it. And he did, again at Tesla.

The billionaire’s electric car company is in the midst of another round of layoffs, this time in its Autopilot divisionBloomberg reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter as sources.

Source link

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read

Related Articles

The car where the twins of Julio Iglesias monopolized all eyes

6 hours ago

◉ BLUE dollar TODAY: price and what is the price this June 30, LIVE?

6 hours ago

At how old do you have to change the catalytic converter of your car

9 hours ago

It’s official: Mobil gasoline will multiply its presence in the local market as of September 1

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button