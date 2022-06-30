Tesla lays off 200 workers from its Autopilot division – FayerWayer

When to Elon Musk an idea occurs to him, he goes and recreates it. If he promises something, he delivers. If you say you are going to reduce the number of workers in your companies, you are going to do it. And he did, again at Tesla.

The billionaire’s electric car company is in the midst of another round of layoffs, this time in its Autopilot divisionBloomberg reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter as sources.

Tesla laid off about 200 workers and closed an entire office in San Mateo, California.. Most were employees they worked per hourwhich initially surprised the Tesla offices, which had already experienced a reduction in salaried personnel.

The rest of the members of the San Mateo office, about 350 people, were transferred to another location.

Tesla. Photo: AP/David Zalubowski.

The situation at Tesla

Begining of June, Elon Musk had said he wanted to cut jobs and that he had a “super bad feeling” about the US and world economy.

Then, via video conference at the Qatar Economic Forum last week, claimed he wanted to cut up to 3.5 percent of the total workforce at Teslaspecifically those who have salaries. And she has.

The electric vehicle company had about 100,000 employees at the end of last year, but economic woes and stock declines have hurt the job outlook.

Shares of Tesla fell 3.8 percent as of 9:41 a.m. Wednesday in New York. The stock is down 34% this year through Tuesday’s close, compared to a 20 percent drop in the SP 500 Index. The image below is from minutes before this publication.

Tesla Action 29-6

According to a Business Insider report, two former Tesla employees in Nevada filed a lawsuit last week saying the company broke the law by firing people without giving the notice required by law. the WARN Act.

The WARN requires large employers who, in certain circumstances, notify people 60 days in advance of a large layoff event. Musk called the lawsuit “trivial”.