Tesla leaves the market: here is the model that we will no longer see on the roads

Tesla protagonist of a mystery that is unbelievable. From his e-shop online, in fact, the Roadster. In practice, both the price that the possibility of book and order the car have disappeared, all without apparent explanation.

The history of this car is already troubled enough, without other things being able to destabilize it. In fact, Tesla Roadster was announced in 2017, with the possibility of seeing it on the market as early as 2020. However, this clearly did not happen.

This brings us to today, where on the house’s store Elon Musk both the price and the possibility of buying the car have disappeared electric. The previous list expected to pay 50 thousand dollars for the standard version, or 250 thousand for that limited edition.

Tesla Roadster, what do we know

Little is known about the Tesla Roadster, the electric supercar that should have already been in 2020 fight and battle on the market with the big sports and luxury car brands. In all likelihood, we will only be able to see it from 2023.

Furthermore, at the moment we know that the basic model presented in the 2017 it was fitted with a super engine capable of accelerating the car from 0 to 100 km / h in just 1.9 seconds. All for an absurd maximum speed of 400 Km / h, which obviously without electronic limits that will certainly be set for the final version.

Again, Tesla Roadster in the variant concept fitted with a 200 kWh, which means autonomy from 997 Km, almost 1000, really something incredible. To see the supercar at work, however, we must first wait for the release of the Cybertruck, and therefore it will take some time.