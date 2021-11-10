Tesla loses -20% and worries Wall Street Da FinanciaLounge



Tesla loses -20% and worries Wall Street



A positive start for the lists of the Old Continent, on the day in which China, Germany and the USA spread consumer prices in October. on the rise, slow down the race

European stock exchanges start higher on the day in which China, Germany and the US announce consumer prices in October. TO Milan the marks + 0.41%, the di Frankfurt + 0.11%, the di Paris + 0.10%, the of Madrid + 0.25% and the di London + 0.22%. The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed the session in the red, with the index at -0.61%, slowed by fears of a resumption of inflation.

TESLA UNDER THE REFLECTORS

The futures of Wall Street are uncertain, after yesterday the lists stopped the record run. To be monitored on Wall Street the stock of Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂, after yesterday’s heavy closing (-12%). The declines in the electric car brand have been going on for two days, ever since the patron Elon Musk announced in a tweet the intention to sell 10% of the shares …

