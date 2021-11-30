Tesla may be providing new details on upcoming models soon

Tesla should start building the highly anticipated Cybertruck electric pickup at the end of 2022 to then reach mass production in the course of 2023. The list of those who have pre-ordered this vehicle is very long and obviously there are those who would like the car manufacturer to provide more information on the start of production given that the debut of the pickup has been postponed several times.

Apparently, there may soon be some news that could shed more light on the roadmap of this model. Elon Musk, in fact, through his account on Twitter, responding to some users who asked for an update on this model, he announced that during the appointment in which the financial results of the fourth quarter of 2021 will be discussed, he will share an update of the product roadmap .

Oh man, this year has been such a supply chain nightmare & it’s not over! I will provide an updated product roadmap on next earnings call. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

Therefore, it is likely that we finally know something more about the development of the pickup and its putting into production. The message could also suggest that Musk can take advantage of this opportunity to reveal some more details as well on the debut of the other models on which Tesla is working such as the electric truck and the new Roadster.

However, in the same message, Tesla’s CEO also highlighted how the chip crisis was a real “nightmare”. A problem that, however, has not been resolved yet. Claims that we hope are not linked to new problems for the production of future models. A few weeks ago, Musk said that it would not have been possible for his company to produce additional models in volume if two major obstacles had not been overcome. One of these was precisely the problem of the supply of semiconductors.

It will therefore be very interesting to find out what Elon Musk will have to say. In fact, in July, the CEO said he would no longer attend quarterly results appointments unless he had something important to report.