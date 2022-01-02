Tesla Model 2, everything we know about Elon Musk’s electric “baby” – Corriere.it

The expected arrival in 2023, with a list price of around 30 thousand euros. Model 2 is a strategically very important model because it should ensure large volumes in Europe

Currently Tesla has the medium-large sedan on the list Model 3, Model Y SUV, Model X Large SUV, and Model S Sedan. The latter two models have recently been updated. These are models that are present in the medium and high range of the market. To Elon Musk’s company therefore still missing a compact hatchback which can ensure large volumes by attending the same segment of the Volkswagen ID.3.

The announcement at Battery Day There Tesla Model 2 was unofficially unveiled during the Battery Day last September 2020 by Elon Musk. The American entrepreneur pointed out that the secret of the Model 2 in the new 4680 cells, which have dimensions of 46 by 80 mm, relying on a density up to five times greater, with an increase in autonomy of 16% and a power six times higher than those used for the other models. Furthermore, these cells, developed in-house, are expected to have a production cost of 50% lower than the current ones. Lower manufacturing costs translate into a lower list price for the Model 2, which should amount to around 20-25 thousand dollars (but we know that most likely in Italy it will cost no less than 30-35 thousand euros).

Compact body The Tesla compact should be engineered on a shortened version of the Model 3 floor. The style should follow that of the electric sedan, characterized by clean and smooth lines. The interior should also be minimal, with a screen positioned in the center of the dashboard and responsible for controlling all the main functions of the car. The space on board should be abundant, thanks to the placement of the electric motors directly to the wheels. There will certainly be more versions, with a cheaper single engine and a sports car with double electric unit.

Berlin or Shanghai? Some rumors leaked a few months ago gave for certain the design and production of the Model 3 in the new Chinese plant in Shanghai. Certainly Tesla is working on the Model 2 in China and has already started a casting with the various entities involved, including suppliers. The confirmations came last June from the president of Tesla China, Tom Zhu, who in an interview with the Chinese state news agency Xinhua spoke about the future of the American company giving details on the next baby Tesla. Still not certain whether the Chinese Model 2 will also be exported to other markets, including Europe and America. The other hypothesis is that in the old continent a Model 2 designed and assembled directly in the new Berlin plant, which should go into operation at the beginning of 2022. In any case the right year for Model 2 should be 2023.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link