Tesla Model 2: graphic reconstructions, previews, release

Lively eyes, short overhangs and an arched pavilion. The designer Jean François Hubert sees it this way, the Tesla Model 2: as a sort of more “collected” Model 3. Clearly the graphic reconstruction is arbitrary, although consistent with the few clues (including a official sketch) so far emerged on the Palo Alto compact. A project in which absolute confidentiality is in force. But it has long been known that Elon Musk has in his pocket a new “entry level” electric to be placed on the market, news made official on the occasion of the Battery Day. The price will be the highlight: 25 thousand dollars (just over 22 thousand euros at the current exchange rate).

Affordable and high tech. The work is proceeding expeditiously and the cutting of the ribbon should take place in 2023. Only then, in some markets, will it be possible to buy this new model, but it cannot be excluded that the company will show it to the public as early as 2022, in order to be able to open orders well in advance and thus, as usual, finance part of the production of the vehicle with the funds obtained from the advances. On the other hand we are talking about the biggest bet launched by Musk so far: because of the promised price (extremely competitive for a Tesla), combined with a technological kit that should not be underestimated. With sensationalism, but also a good dose of cunning, the co-founder of Paypal had in fact announced, at the time of Battery Day, that the $ 25,000 Tesla would also be self-driving. On this point, a distinction must be made. According to rumors, the new Californian electric should in fact propose two variants: one based on the Model 3 platform, for the Chinese market, and another daughter of a new project, which provides very advanced levels of automated driving.

Made in China. Another important theme: the Model 2 (name given by the public and never confirmed by Tesla) will be produced in the Shanghai gigafactory. The choice to manufacture it in China, with the relative advantages above all in terms of labor costs, is the sine qua non to offer such a low access price. However, to contain costs, the Palo Alto company should also make use of new production processes (first experienced by Model Y in the gigafactory in Berlin) and some technological innovations, such as batteries with 4680 cells, more capable and mounted inside a structural accumulator pack. These solutions will allow Tesla to reduce the number of components needed to build the car and, above all, to shorten assembly times, generating savings in both cases.

Space is needed. In Shanghai, the Tesla plant, where Model 3 and Model Y are already produced, is constantly evolving. The company is increasing its production capacity to cope with strong demand, both locally and beyond, and at the end of November it gave the green light to investments for the equivalent of approximately 170 million euros for the expansion of the site, which it will add to its own workforce another 4 thousand employees. The Shanghai gigafactory has a production capacity of approximately 500,000 vehicles per year and, to create the two models currently present on its lines, has already reached 450,000 units per year. For a third car, therefore, a boost is needed. Reason why these latest appropriations have been read by some as an attempt to accelerate operations in view of the future entry of the Model 2.