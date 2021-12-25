Tesla Model 3: 500 euros of accessories for tuning and to steal data from Elon | Video

Tesla Model 3 is a car that is certainly not unknown to the public. Rising to the headlines for its firsts in the world of electric cars (also in terms of efficiency among electric cars), it immediately became the target of third-party accessory manufacturers that join those of the official Tesla shop. Just as iPhones or Samsung’s most popular models can enjoy curious gadgets that other models don’t benefit from, the same goes for cars, from the Golf to the eternal Panda. So here is my Christmas present for the Model 3, a series of accessories that made me want to put my hand back to a car to improve its aesthetics and / or functionality by drawing on the aftermarket world.

TESLALOGGER KIT (170 EURO)

Telematics has always fascinated me and, thanks to the curiosity of wanting to obtain valid and objective data from my electric car over time, I decided to focus on a do-it-yourself solution. Requirements? It had to be: complete

private

easy to install and use The choice fell on Teslalogger and ScanMyTesla. The kit costs € 170 but the amount to access this telematics system is actually much lower if you already have a home solution where to contain the database. I didn’t have it and, out of laziness and simplicity, I chose the complete kit with a preconfigured Raspberry PI which contains the latest release of the car monitoring software and the cable that allows you to create an OBD output to which to connect the Bluetooth transmitter. The installation is simple, you can see it in the video, and to have an instant interface I installed the ScanMyTesla app on an old Android smartphone. From here I can view the data sent via Bluetooth from the device connected to the OBD in real time. Then I bought a SIM that guaranteed me the lowest possible monthly cost (I found a Fastwab for about € 2 a month for 1GB of data, if you know better ones I’m very ready to change it) and I connected the preconfigured Raspberry, an excellent solution to minimize consumption at home. If you already have a RaspberryPi 3B, 3B + or 4Instead, you just need to buy the image that is sent to you on a microSD ready to use.





If you are not interested in the database and data history part, but only the real-time display, the kit with the adapter cable and the OBD transmitter ELM327 (Tesla Model 3) for the ScanMyTesla app is available, costs € 95 and includes the voucher to download the app on Android. Of course you can try to use other OBD dongles, the developer says he has tested many and the one that includes you in the kit is 100% compatible. Nothing prevents you from trying it or, since in this review there are no other affiliate links with the stores because we are talking about products that are too niche and geeky, you can search for something on Amazon similar to this using our link (what are the referrals and how they work): It costs a lot but it’s a “big beast” compatible with everyone and everything. At that point you are missing the adapter which costs, purchased individually, 75 €.

WHAT IS TELEMATICS FOR?

Companies have long understood the value of data, I told you about it when I tried the Geotab solution which however requires us to hand over our data to a third party operator. The advantage is that you have dedicated support for more complex operations and different services. Even for private individuals it can be useful have a history with information condensed and ready to use. Enel X presented Open Charge, flat rate for charging the electric car from home. How can I understand if it is convenient by separating the portion relating to electric recharge from my previous bills?





A quick look at this dashboard and I discover that the consumption share relating to the electric car is 775.9 kWh in the period under consideration. Like this I know how much the car affects the consumption of the home (garage and house are on the same 3 kW meter). The usefulness of the data depends on your imagination: the database gives me, for example, how many kWh I load on average for each session and at what power: this can help me understand whether to increase the kW used by the meter or not based on my actual daily need. of energy for automotive. We are not talking about the theory of numbers, but about practice: I take the consumption, I calculate the savings with the new tariff, I decide if it suits me. Few? Many?





The other important aspect is that of the guarantee. With electric cars, the question of battery warranty: If the cells have problems during coverage (usually 8 years at 160,000 km, but conditions vary from brand to brand), the manufacturer repairs or replaces the battery pack. However, each brand declares a percentage as a threshold: if the battery capacity falls below 75%, for example, the warranty is valid and replacement takes place. If the percentage remains above this limit, it is unlikely that there will be any intervention under warranty. Having a system of telematics that also keeps an eye on the battery degradation parameter is therefore an additional weapon for the customer.





The advantage of certifying the SoH should not be underestimated. Acrinimo of State of Healt, it is the state of health of the battery that indicates the percentage of capacity compared to the original. Will this be given to make a difference in the second-hand market: Reselling a Model 3 with 95% certified SoH will certainly be easier than a 90% one because the battery is an added value.

There are also many uses that can be done with data, from simple curiosity to general optimization. In the image above you will find some of them. If you want, we can explore the topic later with a dedicated content and get to the bottom of the data available with Tesla Logger (and similar systems). Let me know in the comments if the in-depth analysis may interest you.

FRONT HOOD PISTONS (50 EURO)

The front hood of Tesla Model 3 opens with a button via the app or from the cockpit and there is, fortunately, the classic release lever present on cars such as IONIQ 5 or Kia EV6 that have a frunk but make the operation little practice: you always get your hands dirty. The original pistons, however, do not allow the automatic opening of the boot, it must be done by hand. By replacing the original pistons with these, automatic opening is obtained at the same time as the release. Installation is easy once you understand how to remove them by acting on the clip that locks the pin on the bonnet and bodywork to the head of the piston. Do it in two, if you can, but with a little organization it can also be done independently. You can buy them here for € 49.90, select those for the hood because on the same page there are also those for the trunk lid, useful only for the Model 3 previous to the 2021 model which introduced the electro-actuated ones.

LED BAR FOR TRUNK (33 EURO)

Difficult to find decent lighting in the trunk of cars: usually the lights are tiny and visibility is never ideal even for cars that use LEDs. If in the world of hatchbacks and SUVs / Crossover you can take advantage of the wide opening to let in more ambient light, with a sedan the visibility is reduced. The LED bar is mounted using the small Y adapter already present in the package: remove one of the two side lights with the help of a flat screwdriver, disconnect the original connection, insert the splitter cable and bring the new connector to the LED that is fixed with double-sided adhesive included in the purchase. At the time of writing, the LED bar costs € 26.36 at a 20% discount compared to the price list.

SCREEN PROTECT (23 EURO)

On Model 3 everything goes through the central screen, so it was important to protect it given the generous dimensions. The tempered glass film is available in matte (the one I chose) or glossy version and is easy to apply. The box includes dust removal stickers and a cleaning cloth, but these are calibrated for the microscopic displays of smartphones. Recommended to equip yourself with something of adequate size … The price is € 22.90 and when choosing, select “mat” if you want the opaque one … or set the site in English because the Italian translation leaves much to be desired.

THERMAL BAGS FOR FRUNK (130 EURO)

A picnic by the sea using the Model 3? It may be an idea and last summer the electric was my travel companion and on vacation, even for a few days of smart working when the temperature in the house was unbearable without air conditioning. Browsing through the Green Drive catalog I saw them and I couldn’t not buy them: these are two cool bags that are perfect for the size of the Model 3 Frunk, allow you to keep drinks and food cool, can be easily removed and also become useful when I go shopping. They don’t cost very little, but they are well made and tailored to the car.

MATS (90 EURO)

It can serve as a spare in case of damage, or – like me – to use for the summer so as not to ruin the original. There is in fabric or PVC and it is one of those objects that wear the most in the passenger compartment. Nothing to say, average price if we consider the ad hoc solutions: this it is not an adapted universal accessory but it is made on purpose to perfectly replace the original. And you pay for customization: € 80.91 discount …

MICROFIBER (5 EURO)

I had to go up to 500 euros to justify the title of this article … It measures 40×40 and is seamless. Ugly to look at but does its job. But that’s not Apple’s $ 25 cloth!

