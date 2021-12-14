Business

Tesla Model 3 and Model y 2022: previews and news

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 hours ago
0 53 1 minute read

There Tesla is preparing a substantial update for the European 2022 range of Model 3 And Model Y: the confirmation would come from some documents necessary for the homologation that have appeared on the net and circulated in some specialized forums. The company, therefore, would be ready to release a series of innovations, derived from the Model S and Model X, also for its cheaper models: the cars in question, we remember, are those assembled in the new German Gigafactory.

Advances on updates. Specifically, for the European Model 3 and Model Y the introduction of the new 15.5 Volt lithium-ion service battery (instead of the classic 12 Volt one), laminated windows also for the rear doors and , for Model Y only, of updated internal sensors. The Model 3 Performance should also debut, in the infotainment system, an AMD Ryzen processor to replace the Intel Atom, to offer superior graphics performance. Furthermore, an unspecified new high-performance engine is mentioned in the documents released online. Other modifications dedicated to European cars reflect the different needs of customers: for example, Tesla is planning the introduction of specific and more performing friction material and brake discs, and has also provided the kit to mount the towbar. According to the style of the House, the new Superhorn is also mentioned, that is a set of specific sounds for horn, alarm and external audio system to alert pedestrians.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 hours ago
0 53 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

RAI license 2022, the time for exemption is tight: here’s how

1 week ago

Spa bonus 2021, here is the list of accredited establishments. Requests starting from 8 November – THE PLATFORM

November 12, 2021

Unipol accounts, the numbers for the first nine months of 2021

November 13, 2021

Plus version at no additional cost

November 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button