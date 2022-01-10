Business

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, no AMD Ryzen chips for old cars

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman22 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

Tesla has begun to introduce some changes to the Model Year 2022 of its Model 3 and Model Y: we talked about it recently. As we know, among the most important news there is the introduction of the new AMD Ryzen chip for the infotainment system that replaces the previous Intel Atom. The differences in terms of performance are remarkable as we have seen thanks to some comparisons made by Tesla users.

In particular, the improvements are evident both in terms of the loading times of the apps and in the use of the applications themselves, especially the heaviest ones. The arrival of this new chip has led Tesla users in possession of the previous hardware platform to wonder if the American manufacturer intends to prepare some sort of retrofit kit to be able to install the new chip. Over the last few days there have been several rumors about the possibility of the arrival of a retrofit kit.

However, it seems that Tesla, for the moment, does not intend to propose it, at least that’s what a report by Sawyer Merritt, usually a reliable source regarding the world of the American manufacturer, reports. According to the report, the technical innovations will be progressively introduced on all Model 3 and Model Y produced in both America and China by the second quarter of 2022.

The most important thing, however, is that Tesla has no plans to retrofit in order to make the new chip available also on Model 3 and Model Y already on the road. If the report is correct, this means that current owners of these battery-powered vehicles will not be able to upgrade their cars’ infotainment hardware platform for a fee. Therefore, if there are no changes, they will not have the possibility of being able to improve the performance of the infotainment.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman22 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Rai license, the turnaround is ready. The tax comes out of the electricity bill: that’s when

November 10, 2021

Triumph Tiger 1200 my 2022, new photos and videos of the new maxi enduro – News

November 4, 2021

attention, these details are decisive

November 17, 2021

Another twenty hectares of greenhouses for the largest Italian pole

November 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button