Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus changes its name, and the autonomy rises to 491 km

Tesla it has accustomed us to continuous modifications to its cars, as soon as news or new technologies become available, avoiding the classic “model years” as competing manufacturers have been doing for a lifetime. This has also sparked some criticism in the past, due to the impossibility of knowing when you are about to buy a model that will soon be overtaken. At the same time, however, thanks to this policy, Tesla cuts short on waiting times, and maintains a constant advantage over the competition.

As it happened last night, where Elon Musk’s house has updated its online configurators worldwide, including the Italian one, therefore, by modifying the specifications of some cars. In particular the cheaper version of Model 3, which until yesterday was called “Standard Range Plus”, changes its name, becoming simply “Model 3”, with the sole indication of rear-wheel drive. The autonomy indicated with the standard 18 “wheels also changes, which rises from 448 km to 491 km.

A leap that seems too high to be just the result of a software update. It is much more likely that the novelty is related to the recent announcement that all base models would soon switch to Chinese LFP batteries, regardless of the factory of origin. These batteries, which will now come from multiple suppliers, may have a higher capacity than the previous ones.

However, for those who want the new version of the Model 3 with the standard battery, the wait will be a little longer than usual, as the configurator indicates February 2022 as estimated delivery. It is therefore likely that the usual attack at the end of the quarter and the end of the year will take place with cars ready for delivery, the last cartridges available with the old battery packs.