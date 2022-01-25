Tesla Model 3 still beats everyone in December 2021: the best-selling car in Europe

Tesla Model 3 was again thebest-selling car in Europe. In December 2021, Elon Musk’s electric sedan beat all other cars in terms of registrations in the Old Continent. We are not talking about the electricity segment but the entire market. The Tesla Model 3 (27,358) outperformed the Peugeot 208 (20,186) and the Renault Clio (18,397) by no means.

A really important result that he had already achieved in September 2021 and which was certainly favored by the fact that the American car manufacturer has significantly pushed deliveries in the latter part of 2021, work that allowed us to achieve a new record in the last quarter of 2021 which we have already spoken extensively about in the past.

This new important result was certified by Jato Dynamics who shared the data of the European car market for the last month of 2021 which was very difficult for the automotive sector as we have seen recently. As Jato Dynamics points out, Tesla has emerged as one of the few brands able to improve its position in the market, with 35,230 new registrations in December. This is the highest monthly volume for the US producer since its arrival in Europe. As a result, Tesla recorded a record market share of 3.71%, up from 2.23% in December 2020 and from 1.93% in December 2019. Felipe Munoz, Global Analyst at JATO Dynamics, commented: