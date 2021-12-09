Tesla Model 3, the proof of autonomy from Rome to Milan

Long-distance test of the Tesla Model 3 Long Range Awd with double engine and all-wheel drive from the capital to the Lombard capital on the motorway, suburban roads and in the city to understand how you can travel with this electric. The list price starts at 54,990 euros

From our correspondent Alessandro Conti



From Rome to Milan in electric aboard a Tesla Model 3 Long Range Awd. A test in which the car was used without any “electrical consideration”, indeed it was driven like a car with any thermal engine, accelerating decisively when (not) necessary and using the headlights (practically always), the air conditioning , the stereo. All to test the autonomy of the battery pack and understand how to travel with the vehicle of the brand led by Elon Musk. The test track took place between the motorway, ring roads, suburban roads and the city. The Tesla Model 3 is the most purchased electric car in Europe at 26, registrations were 24,600 in October. At the Euro Ncap tests it earned five stars.

Tesla Model 3 Long Range Awd, the essential data – The test car is the Model 3 set-up, as the name implies, which ensures the greatest autonomy of the range: in the Wltp cycle, the declared useful radius is 580 kilometers. The range, however, was updated in November to 614 kilometers. The two electric motors ensure a power of 351 hp, a figure not declared by Tesla but obtainable from the vehicle registration document, and the traction is integral. The capacity of the battery pack is 75 kWh, the guarantee on accumulators and engines lasts eight years or 192 thousand kilometers, on the “base” car four years or 80 thousand km. The measurements are important: the length is 4,694 millimeters, the width of 1,850, the height of 1,440. The wheelbase of 2,880 millimeters offers excellent roominess to the rear seat passengers: the car can accommodate five people in total. The unladen mass is also very respectable, 1,844 kilos which become 1,926 in running order. The rear trunk has a capacity of 425 liters, to which the cockpit where the cables are stored and the front compartment are added for a total capacity of 649 liters. The standard equipment is very rich, the list price starts at 54,990 euros. The car on test comes 62,190. These are the options with which it is equipped: red paint 2,200 euros, white interior 1,200 euros, advanced Autopilot 3,800 euros.

Inside the Tesla Model 3, touchscreen protagonist – Once in the car you realize that you are inside something different for those who come from cars other than Tesla. In the passenger compartment there is only one physical button, that of the four arrows (deliberately excluding from the account the buttons to open the doors from the inside). Then there are two levers behind the steering wheel, the one on the right is used for the “gears” D, R, N and P. In the central part of the steering wheel, on the other hand, there are two multifunction joystick wheels that can be reached with the thumbs. The rest of the controls are on the 15-inch screen positioned in the center of the dashboard. The anti-reflective treatment is excellent, making the surface visible in all light conditions. After an hour or two of school, as with any new smartphone, you become familiar with the touch and the position of the various functions. Only the side swipes require more decision. The menus come out with all the commands grouped by items: from the orientation of the rear-view mirrors to the entertainment (including the toybox) passing through the power delivery settings, the Autopilot or the regulation of the air flows inside the passenger compartment. A mention deserves the stereo system which has 14 speakers, a subwoofer and two amplifiers. A hi-fi with an “immersive sound” combined with the fact that in addition to FM radio and Dab there is Spotify with its large disco. The absence of the dashboard and the distance between the dashboard and the windshield eliminates reflections on the front glass. Convenient storage compartments between the front seats and the mat for induction charging two smartphones.

How’s the Tesla Model 3 doing – Once in gear, other characteristics of the car are striking. Everything on the street around the car is displayed on the left side of the screen, from cars to pedestrians as well as horizontal and vertical signs to always have a 360 degree overview. The right hand on the wheel, however, if held at the classic 9:15, can cover part of the view of the screen. The dynamic characteristics of the car are remarkable. First of all, the control tools. The steering is solid at high speeds, soft enough when maneuvering, however always very precise. The set-up is neutral without rolling or pitching and the car follows the trajectory set by the driver, a feature not taken for granted in a car of this size: The merit must be divided between suspension, all-wheel drive and low center of gravity. The brake pedal has a short stroke but is extremely modular. The accelerator in the one pedal function, that is the regenerative braking in release, is effective and at the same time not annoying. In terms of acceleration, if set to Soft it is soft but constant and decisive; if you put it on Normal instead the impetuousness of the sprint hits the stomach, the 0-100 occurs in 4.4 seconds and the top speed is 233 km / h. In narrow city streets and especially when maneuvering, despite its size, the car juggles well even if the visibility from the rear window is very limited and the high belt line does not help. However, the Model 3 can be parked easily thanks to the cameras and sensors that allow you to move with serenity.

how is the autopilot going – Autopilot chapter. The one on the test car is advanced, that is, it adds several functions: it takes the car out of the highways by itself, it changes lanes automatically (but the driver must insert the arrow), it has autoparking and the Summon, that is the parking and automatic recovery of the vehicle. The system sees the road with eight cameras, sixteen ultrasonic sensors and a radar system. To activate it, simply push the gear lever down twice and a blue steering wheel appears on the screen indicating that the system is in operation. The Autopilot works well on highways and freeways with well-defined signs and is quite strict with the driver: it always requires your hands on the wheel and performs attention tests quite often. He also behaved well on a stretch of motorway with provisional road markings. After the initial amazement, the choice was to use it on the A1 well below the 130 allowed on the motorway. The “normal” cruise control is very effective.

path – From Rome to Milan the Model 3 covered a total of 658.8 km. Departure from the Supercharger of the Parco de ‘Medici alla Magliana in the capital, Grande Raccordo Anulare, then on the Autostrada del Sole up to Valdichiana. Outside the A1, the route continued on the Siena-Bettolle and then on the Cassia. Short return to the motorway from Firenze Impruneta to Firenze Barberino. Then on state road 65 of the Futa pass. From Firenzuola to Milan again on the motorway and from there to the city at rush hour until the end of the journey in Piazza Affari in Milan. Part of the route took place in the rain.

How much electricity cost the trip – In total, the car consumed 104 kWh of electricity. Only one recharge was made during the trip. Starting from Rome with 96% charge up to Florence the car traveled 338.3 km thanks to 54 kWh. The Model 3 arrived at the Supercharger of the Novotel Firenze Nord airport with the remaining 18% battery equal to 97 km remaining. Once restarted with the 100% charge which took place in an hour and ten minutes, with the Ccs2 connector, the car arrived in Milan with 28% remaining, or with 154 km still to be driven according to the car’s estimate. The average consumption of the Rome-Milan was 158 wh / km. The total expenditure for the electricity used was 43.11 euros. On average, the cost per kW was € 0.414, an average low rate for fast and ultra-fast recharges in direct current: the energy delivery speed went from 36 to 142 kW. Obviously the rates go down by recharging from the wallbox or with some flat subscriptions. The Model 3 Long Range with a careless driving, at times demanding, has shown that it can easily reach the 400 km radius (at least). In the two days preceding the Roma Milano, another thousand kilometers or so were traveled with consumption results very similar to those found in the actual test. A note on the effectiveness of regenerative braking: during the test, for shooting needs, the car traveled back and forth a short stretch of road several times for about twenty minutes, therefore with frequent braking and restarting. During this time the battery charge level has risen by 1%.

the comparison with petrol and diesel – It may be curious to make a hypothetical, and imperfect, comparison with thermal cars running on petrol and diesel. In the simulation the cars considered are with a distance of 18 km with one liter of fuel. The average fuel rates are those of the day the test was carried out. Considering a price per self on the motorway for a liter of diesel of 1.659 euros, the cost would have been 60.7 euros. As for gasoline, with an average cost of € 1.809 per liter, the cost would have been € 66.2. The hypothesis obviously does not take into account hybrid cars, in particular full hybrids, especially if they are segment B and C, for which the outlay would most likely be lower than this simulation.

tesla model 3 long range awd, at a glance – In the experience driving the Tesla Model 3 Long Range Awd, the car appeared to be a balanced and mature package. The range, the driving dynamics, the stereo, the space on board, the relative ease in learning the commands in an environment that is different from other cars and, above all, the management of the battery charge have been very positively affected. However, to date the real plus is the Tesla charging network with high-speed columns, free parking spaces, particularly interesting electricity prices. All this, when combined with the Long Range, makes the car an interesting tool for traveling in Europe where there are approximately 2,500 Tesla charging stations and 25,000 columns that are added to the charging points of other operators. Now, when the Superchargers will be open to cars from other manufacturers, it will be necessary to see how the traffic in the US manufacturer’s infrastructure will be.

strengths and weaknesses – Like it: autonomy, driving dynamics, performance, charge management, intuitive controls, space on board, dedicated charging network.

Do not like: rear visibility, central screen partially covered by the right hand when driving, purchase price.

Tesla Model 3 Long Range Awd, technical sheet – Engines: two electric

Power: 351 Cv

Traction: whole wheat

Battery: 75 kWh

Dimensions (mm): length 4,694, width 1,850, height 1,440, wheelbase 2,880, weight 1,844 kg dry, 1,926 kg in running order

I booted up: total capacity 649 liters, rear trunk 425 liters

Performance: top speed 233 km / h, 0-100 km / h in 4.4 seconds

Autonomy: 580 km (Wltp) updated to 614 km

Price: 54,990 euros, test car 62,190 euros