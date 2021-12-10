Tesla Model S and Model X: stop orders outside North America

Tesla has communicated that it has stopped accepting new orders for its Model S and Model X from markets outside of North America. The news was reported by Electrek who said that the car manufacturer has started sending a communication to customers who have booked these electric cars in Europe in which, in addition to specifying a forecast for the delivery of the cars, it is stressed that it is no longer It is possible to place an order outside of North America.

Your Model X is nearing delivery. We currently expect shipments outside of North America to begin in the second half of 2022. In order to speed up delivery of existing orders as much as possible, including your Model X order, we are no longer accepting new orders for Model S and Model X. from markets outside of North America.

We have therefore checked directly with Tesla and can confirm that this is indeed the case. The American automaker has decided to stop accepting new orders from markets outside of North America to fulfill the accumulated ones. Indeed, by going to see Tesla’s Italian configurator, both in that of the Model S and that of the Model X, the car prices have disappeared. Instead, you can read:

Prices and options will be defined as delivery approaches. You will be notified to complete your order when the final price and options are published.

The prices of accessories are also no longer available. The estimated delivery time in case of an order is no longer present. The configurator still allows you to leave the deposit of 100 euros. It is not clear if the transaction is completed but more than an order, at this point, it is a sort of pre-order waiting for the cars to become available again.