Tesla Model S detonated by owner because battery replacement is too expensive: video, Pommijätkät

The owner of a Tesla Model S in Finland decided to blow up his electric car with dynamite after learning that the replacement of damaged battery it would cost him $ 22,000, just under 19,400 euros at the current exchange rate.

There is not much information on how much it costs to replace the battery on an electric car, and in particular on a Tesla vehicle. That’s a tough question to answer as the vast majority of Tesla battery replacements to date have been done under warranty, considering Tesla initially offered 8-year unlimited mileage warranties for Model S and Model X.

Battery out of warranty: the cost to replace it is enormous

With Model S production starting in 2012, those first vehicles to their owners recently passed their warranty coverage period. So it can happen that the battery pack of your Tesla runs into malfunctions and its replacement is particularly expensive, as in the case that comes from Finland, where Tuomas Katainen, owner of a 2013 Tesla Model S, had a breakdown in the battery out of warranty and the California House asked him $ 22,000 for its replacement.

Katainen, who did not have a chance to repair the battery pack from a third party, did not like Tesla’s response, considering that a used 2013 Model S in Finland costs around € 35,000. What options did the owner of this Model S have at that point? He could have searched for a used battery pack, sold the car as non-functional, or sold it for parts.

The owner’s protest: blowing up the Model S with dynamite

But Katainen, intending to give life to a sort of form of protest with high media visibility, decided for a different solution: he contacted the youtuber Pommijätkät, known for blowing things up, asking him to tie 30 kg of dynamite to his Tesla Model S and detonate it.

The whole operation, including the moment the car is blown up, was obviously told on the web in the video above. Although the battery is the subject of the contention that led to this drastic choice, before the Tesla exploded, the non-functioning battery pack was removed, as were other expensive parts, such as the electric motor. .