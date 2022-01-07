Tesla Model S, over 1,200 km of autonomy thanks to the experimental battery

People point in autonomy one of the major problems of electric cars and one of the major obstacles to their adoption. Car manufacturers and battery companies are working to ensure that cars have longer mileage.

Our Next Energy (ONE) is an American company that deals with the development of batteries that aims to make the anxiety of autonomy for electric cars only a distant memory. To demonstrate the goodness of its work it is carrying out, this company has taken a Tesla Model S and installed one experimental battery called Gemini 001.

According to what has been reported, it is an accumulator with one capacity of 203.7 kWh it’s a energy density of 416 Wh / l (compared to about 245 Wh / l of the original battery pack). The cells have a nickel-cobalt-manganese cathode and a graphite anode. The new accumulator added about 331 kg to the weight of the Model S, however, almost doubling the amount of energy available.

Such a battery allowed Elon Musk’s company’s electric sedan to travel a journey of 752 miles (about 1,210 km) to one average speed of 55 mph (approximately 88 km / h) on Michigan roads. A result certified also by third parties. With the autonomy of today’s electric cars that can drop significantly based on various factors such as highway driving or the cold, the American company intends to offer batteries that offer a long distance and therefore do not force the owners of an electric car having to recharge their car frequently.