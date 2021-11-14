Tesla Model S Plaid, the truth about brake power – Electric

Shooting from 0 to 100 km / h in record time is definitely not a problem for Tesla Model S Plaid: The high-performance version of the Palo Alto carmaker’s electric takes 2.28 seconds to reach 100 km / h from a standstill. But is the same car able to decelerate from a speed of 100 km / h to stop in the same amount of time? Many have wondered, and the Youtube channel “Engineering Explained” has decided to verify it, trying to trust the thesis of Ferdinand Porsche according to which “No vehicle should be allowed to go faster than it can stop.”

The answer that was provided by the US electrician has disproved Porsche’s claims: the Model S Plaid is capable of stopping starting from a speed of 100 km / h taking 2.38 seconds, therefore a tenth of a second longer than the time needed to shoot from 0 to 100 km / h. Consequently, the coordinates related to the stopping and shooting space also change: to perform the first operation the Tesla Model S Plaid needs 32 meters, while the second only 30. What is therefore the factor that leads to this discrepancy on the electric of the Palo Alto house? According to many, everything revolves around the brakes, not powerful enough to support high-performance braking such as a model of the caliber of Tesla Model S Plaid should require. The only certainty, data in hand, is that the US battery-powered sports car accelerates faster than it brakes.