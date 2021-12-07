Tesla Model S saved from a flood? Yes, but now it has a V8 engine. Here is the video of the amazing conversion

The guys from the YouTube channel Rich Rebuilds they are not new to projects that seem absurd, impossible or outlandish, but perhaps this time they are outdated. We told you about them already last summer, when they recovered a damaged Tesla Model 3, transforming it into a Mad Max-style off-road vehicle.

Also this time the subject of the video is one Tesla, one Model S first series (the one with the fake grille so to speak), recovered after a flood. The team’s initial intent was to bring the car back to life, but Tesla refused to sell the necessary components. So Rich and his companions came up with the idea of ​​knocking on the door of Chevrolet, which was instead happy to provide him with all the components used for the classic muscle car conversions.

After more than a year of work, obviously the car is now no longer electric, but It is equipped with a Chevy V8 engine, and a transmission completely adapted to the chassis, reinforced in several parts, after the car had been stripped of all components and wiring. Using a second damaged Model S, the necessary electronics were recovered (which had failed due to water), and after painstaking work the car came back to life, albeit with a completely different soul.

There Model S V8 it was shown to the public for the first time during the SEMA in Las Vegas, really attracting a lot of attention. In the video above we see one of the first tests, used as an everyday car, although the noise is “slightly” increased. Rich also stopped by an authorized Chevrolet workshop to showcase the work done.

The owner got his car back, usable again and, they are keen to point out, designed to be very resistant to normal use, and not as fragile as the ones seen in “Pimp My Ride”.