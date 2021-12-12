Tesla Model S, with three jet engines now “flies” – Electric

Tesla Model S P85D it is in itself an electric car capable of entertaining and delivering noteworthy performance. And if you decide to add a jet engine to improve its performance, the Palo Alto sedan can improve its acceleration even more. To realize this suggestion was a YouTuber who decided to mount on the rear of the car of the brand founded by Elon Musk an engine consisting of not one but well three jet engines.

No million-dollar technology but a somewhat rudimentary installation that nevertheless serves the purpose set by the web enthusiast. The YouTuber had to first and foremost to mount a new fuel tank on the car, an upgrade that was made through a custom holder that also served to support the three jet engines that were placed on the rear of the Tesla. Engines consume between 1.5 and 2.0 gallons of fuel per minute (between 5.6 and 7.5 liters). A decidedly high consumption and not suitable for long journeys. In one of the tests, the Model S with jet engines is seen traveling a highway at 100 km / h until one of the three jet units has stopped running.

The most interesting data, however, concerns the improved performance. Before this conversion road, the Tesla Model S P85D was able to cover the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 4.38 seconds, among other things along a slightly wet stretch of road. Once the three jet engines were fired up, the modified American electric with a decidedly non-zero emission boost was able to burn the 0-100 in just 3.32 seconds, a truly impressive result. Probably Elon Musk will not like this bizarre project at all but judging by his story, Warped Perception seems more than satisfied with the result achieved by his Jet Powered Tesla.