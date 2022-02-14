Tesla Model X, Elon Musk admits delay: “very difficult to build”

For Model X, deliveries are really slow so much so that several users who ordered the new SUV a year ago received a communication from Tesla that speaks generically of a delivery in the second quarter of 2022. For new orders (in America), the estimated delivery times are October 2022 for the Plaid variant and even January 2023 for the “standard” version.

In January 2021 Tesla announced the restylings of the Model S and Model X. As we know, the times for the start of production of these cars they then got longer month after month than the initial promises. The new Model S arrived on the market first in June and the Model X recently. However, deliveries of the new electric SUV are progressing very slowly. To clear up the arrears of both new models, the American manufacturer had even decided to stop accepting new orders from markets outside the American one.

It all started with Sawyer Merritt who, through his Twitter account, pointed the finger straight at Tesla and how he managed the launch of the Model X very badly. In particular, the lack of communication between the manufacturer and its customers is criticized. Elon Musk’s response was not long in coming. The CEO admits that the time to production of the new electric SUV has been miscalculated. Furthermore, he admits that it was wrong to stop the production of the previous model in December 2020 when there was still demand.

We dropped the ball badly regarding new Model X production ramp & still haven’t fully recovered. Was idiotic to stop production of old X in Dec 2020 when there was still plenty of demand! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2022

But the discussion between the two did not stop there. Sawyer Merritt, appreciating Musk’s response, then asked when production could go up and running in order to meet demand for the new Model X. Tesla’s number one explained that the electric SUV is very difficult to build. The biggest problems, specifically, would concern the interiors.

Model X is an extremely difficult car to build. Most complex passenger car ever. Limiting factor is interior trim. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2022

Elon Musk’s declarations are certainly appreciable, but it is a pity that did not answer the most important question and that is when the production of the Model X will be fully operational. A question that many Tesla customers would like an answer to as they have been waiting for their new car for a very long time.

In short, Elon Musk admitted that mistakes have been made and that there are difficulties with the new Model X. What, however, we really need to understand, is when Tesla will be able to overcome these problems.