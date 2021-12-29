Tesla Model Y: here is the new chassis to accommodate the 4680 cell battery

Tesla The production of the new one begins in these days Model Y at the Gigafactory Texas in Austin. This is not only a very important moment for the company due to the start of production of the Model Y in the USA, but also because it marks the debut of a new version of the SUV. This is a very important change, which changes the structure at the base of the SUV. In fact, it will have a new structural battery pack to welcome the cell 4680 which will replace the entire underside of the vehicle.

Tesla 4680 debut on Model Y

Presented as a revolutionary change to the Battery Day of September 2020, the 4680 cell will guarantee greater efficiency and enable higher autonomies, with production costs, and consequent significantly lower sales prices. Larger in size than current cells, it should allow for batteries with fewer cells, which leads to lower production costs.

The new frame is based on the idea of ​​producing large cylindrical cells and packing them into a single module battery pack which becomes the structural platform on which the vehicle body is installed. The CEO Elon Musk touted technology as one “manufacturing revolution” in the automotive industry.

Tesla had to adapt its assembly procedures to be able to produce the new chassis and now on the YouTube channel of Joe Tegtmeyer The first specimen was shown, taken with a drone while on a truck.

According to Tegtmeyer, the fact that the chassis has no floor confirms that it was designed for the structural battery pack, which essentially replaces the entire underside of the vehicle. In the past, in fact, Tesla has made it known that it will install directly on the structural battery pack elements that are normally positioned on the supporting structure of the vehicle, such as the supports for the seats.

The clues suggest that the 4680 cell is finally about to arrive on the vehicles put on the market, after Tesla went through a series of slowdowns that have postponed its debut.

