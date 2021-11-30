Tesla, Moderna and Bitcoin among the 5 news of the weekend

Ahead of a new trading week, here’s a quick rundown of the top five stories from the cryptocurrency, technology and corporate industry that traders and investors shouldn’t miss.

1. Elon Musk urges Tesla workers to reduce delivery costs

According to a report citing CNBC, the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk it would have urged its employees to focus on reducing vehicle delivery costs in the fourth quarter rather than accelerating auto deliveries to meet quarter-end sales targets.

Musk’s stance comes as Tesla and other automakers continue to contend with chip shortages, port constraints, and rising shipping costs.

2. New Modern vaccine against Omicron variant of COVID-19

The biopharmaceutical company Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) said it could launch a new vaccine for Omicron, the highly mutated strain of the coronavirus, by early 2022 if tests reveal the inadequacy of its current Covid vaccine.

3. Bitcoin recovering despite fears of the Omicron variant

Sunday evening Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies rebounded after plummeting on Friday due to fears over COVID-19’s new variant, Omicron. It is reported that more than $ 750 million in digital asset trader positions were wiped out in just 12 hours after the cryptocurrency market went in on Friday. panic selling.

At the time of publication, the world’s leading cryptocurrency was up 5.4% daily to $ 57,373.82.

4. Apple computerized glasses launch scheduled for next year

The highly anticipated computerized glasses of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which are likely to use a version of the internal M1 processors, will launch in late 2022, according to a report citing the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo; the expert predicted that Apple will sell the glasses as a standalone device and not as an accessory.

5. US jobs, solid November data expected next week

Although U.S. equity markets plummeted on Friday due to uncertainty over the impact of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, economists interviewed by Dow Jones are expecting a solid payroll report for this Friday.

Economists predict that 581,000 new jobs were created in November after October’s 531,000, demonstrating that the US economy has shrugged off the impact of the slowdown due to Covid’s Delta variant.

Meantime

Among other weekend news, investors may want to check out the weekly EV review, news that Tesla will likely start production at the Berlin Gigafactory in December, and how Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) continued to dominate the US box office over the long holiday weekend.

Meantime, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is raising the prices of the most popular products during the busy holiday shopping season, thus causing a ripple effect in the online retail industry.