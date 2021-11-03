Tesla, more autonomy and new name for the Model 3 Standard Range Plus
Tesla has increased the autonomy of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus. The configurator (Italian), in fact, has been updated and now reports some new features including an improved maximum mileage for this model. It is not clear what could be the change that allowed Tesla to achieve this increase in mileage. You may think it is of a sum of factors including optimization of engine and battery management. After all, it would not be the first time that the American manufacturer has managed to increase the mileage of its cars by intervening on these elements.
In this specific case, the increase in autonomy is very important. If you want to make a hypothesis, you could think of some improvement related to the LFP batteries that will use all Tesla Standard Range models, regardless of where they will be produced. As we all know, however, the American manufacturer does not usually make big announcements of any changes to its cars. Once the novelties are ready, they are directly implemented. Surely there will be a way to better understand the nature of these improvements over time.
ALSO CHANGE THE NAME
First of all, it must be said that the range data refers to the vehicles with the rims offered as standard. By mounting larger rims, the autonomy decreases. As for the American electric sedan, there is one important thing to say before we see the new autonomies. The Standard Range Plus model has also changed its name. Now, it will only be identified as Model 3. Also, the acceleration performance are lower than before.
Making a quick comparison with the values reported until a few days ago, as regards the other variants of the sedan, we only notice a decrease in the mileage of the Performance version. For the rest, there are no other differences.
- Model 3: 448km to 491km – top speed 225km / h – 0-100km / h in 6.1 seconds (5.6 seconds previously)
- Model 3 Long Range: 614 km (unchanged) – top speed of 233 km / h – 0-100 km / h in 4.4 seconds
- Model 3 Performance: 567 km to 547 km – top speed 261 km / h – 0-100 km / h in 3.3 seconds
As for the prices, there has been no change. The Tesla Model 3, in Italy, will always start from 49,990 euros.
- Tesla Model 3: from 49,990 euros
- Tesla Model 3 Long Range: from 54,990 euros
- Tesla Model 3 Performance: from 60,990 euros.