Tesla, more autonomy and new name for the Model 3 Standard Range Plus

Tesla has increased the autonomy of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus. The configurator (Italian), in fact, has been updated and now reports some new features including an improved maximum mileage for this model. It is not clear what could be the change that allowed Tesla to achieve this increase in mileage. You may think it is of a sum of factors including optimization of engine and battery management. After all, it would not be the first time that the American manufacturer has managed to increase the mileage of its cars by intervening on these elements.

In this specific case, the increase in autonomy is very important. If you want to make a hypothesis, you could think of some improvement related to the LFP batteries that will use all Tesla Standard Range models, regardless of where they will be produced. As we all know, however, the American manufacturer does not usually make big announcements of any changes to its cars. Once the novelties are ready, they are directly implemented. Surely there will be a way to better understand the nature of these improvements over time.