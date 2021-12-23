Business

Tesla, Musk No Longer Selling And Stock Exceeds One Thousand Dollars From Investing.com

Investing.com – Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 topped $ 1,000 per share in Wednesday’s session, picking up 7.5% after founder Elon Musk’s stock sales campaign ended.

TIME’s man of the year sold 583,611 Tesla shares (NASDAQ 🙂 on Tuesday alone, bringing the total shares sold to 13.5 million, about 80% of what was planned. Of these, just over 8 million were used to comply with tax obligations which, according to Musk himself in a tweet, amount to over 11 billion dollars.

After the Twitter (NYSE 🙂 poll on November 7, the stock lost more than a quarter of its value, returning after a month to over $ 1,000 per share and once again surpassing the $ 1 trillion market value.

“I sold enough shares to get around 10% plus exercise of options, and I tried to be specific,” he said in an interview with satirical site Babylon Bee. The founder of Space X holds even more 3 million stock options expiring in August 2022 which, according to Musk, will be exercised “in any case”.

Speaking of the metaverse, for Musk it is “a technological buzzword that refers to the environments of the shared virtual world, it is not convincing.” “We are far from disappearing into the metaverse,” commented the CEO.

