Tesla, Musk sells more shares and collects $ 930 million. The money is perhaps used to comply with the tax authorities

The maneuvers of Elon Musk on Tesla shares. Yesterday the entrepreneur sold 934 thousand titles, cashing in approximately 930 million dollari (820 million euros). The securities are in fact worth just under a thousand dollars each. A collection that adds to the almost 7 billion dollars collected last week again through the sale of securities. Meanwhile Musk has also exercised stock options in his possession which give the right to buy the shares at a predetermined price within a certain deadline. Tesla owner bought 2.1 million Tesla shares a $ 6 each, compared to the current value of $ 1,013. According to some reconstructions Musk would have sold the shares to pay taxes from 15 billion dollars due to the American tax authorities in the coming months. Taxes also linked to the exercise of the stock options that were assigned to him starting from 2012.

The whole operation appears to have been planned and studied for some time and would have little to do with the results of a survey launched by Musk on Twitter. Tesla’s boss had asked if it were to sell 10% of its stake in the group of electric cars facing the possibility that the US Senate will pass a law that calls for taxing the unrealized profits of the holdings of the 700 richest Americans in the country. Over 4 million users have voted and the “Yes” prevailed with 58%.

Big billionaires often owe their wealth to the stocks they own. If the value of the shares rises, their wealth increases but until the titles are sold they are not subject to any taxation. It does not mean that you cannot access these immense riches. There are several mechanisms, such as bank loans with securities as collateral, which still allow you to monetize the investment. Thus the richest people on the planet manage to pay much lower taxes than they do an employee or a worker.

Elon Musk, whose personal wealth is estimated at approx 280 billion dollars, he had publicly contested the bill calling on the government to cut public spending instead. Following a controversy in bad taste with the 80-year-old Democratic senator Bernie Sanders. Sanders tweeted that the richest people in the country should pay a fair share of taxes. Musk responded by stating that he forgot the senator was still alive, then calling him a “Taker” (borrower), unlike him which would instead be a “Maker” (producer) and finally writing, “Do you want me to sell more shares, Bernie? Just say the word… “. In the last ten days, that is, since Musk’s movements on the market began Tesla’s shares lost 17%.

Due to the position taking on Twitter, this time related to 2018 and the possibility of selling his shares, Musk risks having to pay 162 million dollars at the US bank Jp Morgan who initiated a legal action against the entrepreneur. His statements would have artificially altered the value of the shares causing damage to the bank that had investments in the group.