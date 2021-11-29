Tesla, no deliveries at all costs for this quarter
Tesla seems willing to change strategy by the end of the last quarter of 2021. Over the years it had practically become a tradition for the American carmaker commit to a “sprint” at the end of each quarter to get to deliver the highest possible number of cars. It seems that Q4 of 2021 it will be different from this point of view and could also be the beginning of a process to make the delivery process more efficient and less expensive.
As is known, Tesla does not rely on dealerships and sells directly to customers. This system has always created “waves” in deliveries, especially at the end of each quarter. The problem is that, in addition to offering a sub-optimal delivery experience to customers, this system it is inefficient and expensive for Tesla. To get the cars delivered on time, the company has to pay, for example, overtime to employees who are also put under pressure, and hire more staff for a short time.
Moreover, due to this practice, in the weeks following each quarter, deliveries drop dramatically. A system that Tesla seems to want to change. Within an email sent to employees, Elon Musk urges them to focus more on reducing costs rather than focusing on numbers even if this, of course, could postpone some deliveries to 2022. All this forgetting to be listed on the stock exchange and the classic end-of-quarter milestone.
Musk also says that there will certainly still be a fairly large wave of deliveries in the last weeks of December since at the moment you can’t count on the Gigafactories of Texas and Germany but that the right time has come for start to adopt a more stable and efficient delivery rhythm. This isn’t the first time Tesla’s CEO has talked about starting to reduce the weight of the quarter-end sprint. Now, however, it seems that the manufacturer really intends to follow this path.
Of course, such a choice could prevent Tesla to reach new records but it could pave the way for a new and more accurate management of the delivery system. After all, the Gigafactories in Berlin and Texas will soon be able to make their important contribution. This means that the “pressure” will drop in the other production sites. At that point, it will be much easier for Tesla to organize a more efficient and less expensive delivery process.
We will therefore see how the Q4 of 2021 will end and if Tesla will really change tactics. In all this, it will also be necessary to understand how the stock market will react.
According to my email from several weeks ago, our goal this quarter should be to minimize delivery costs rather than spending a lot on overtime and temporary employees just so the cars arrive on time in the fourth quarter. What has historically happened is that we sprint like crazy at the end of the quarter to maximize deliveries, but then deliveries drop massively in the first few weeks of the next quarter. In fact, if we consider a six-month period, we won’t have delivered any extra cars, but we will have spent a lot of money and run out to speed up deliveries in the last two weeks of each quarter. We will still have a fairly large delivery wave in the last weeks of December, as we do not yet have high volume production in either Europe or Texas, which means sending many cars on boats from China to Europe and on trucks. [ e/o] railway from California to the East Coast, but this is still the right time to start reducing the size of the wave in favor of a more stable and efficient delivery rate. The right principle is to take the most efficient action, as if we were not listed on the stock exchange and the notion of “quarter end” did not exist.