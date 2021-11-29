Tesla, no deliveries at all costs for this quarter

Tesla seems willing to change strategy by the end of the last quarter of 2021. Over the years it had practically become a tradition for the American carmaker commit to a “sprint” at the end of each quarter to get to deliver the highest possible number of cars. It seems that Q4 of 2021 it will be different from this point of view and could also be the beginning of a process to make the delivery process more efficient and less expensive.

As is known, Tesla does not rely on dealerships and sells directly to customers. This system has always created “waves” in deliveries, especially at the end of each quarter. The problem is that, in addition to offering a sub-optimal delivery experience to customers, this system it is inefficient and expensive for Tesla. To get the cars delivered on time, the company has to pay, for example, overtime to employees who are also put under pressure, and hire more staff for a short time.

Moreover, due to this practice, in the weeks following each quarter, deliveries drop dramatically. A system that Tesla seems to want to change. Within an email sent to employees, Elon Musk urges them to focus more on reducing costs rather than focusing on numbers even if this, of course, could postpone some deliveries to 2022. All this forgetting to be listed on the stock exchange and the classic end-of-quarter milestone.